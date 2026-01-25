Doha, Qatar – Snoonu, Qatar's leading technology platform, today announced exciting leadership updates as the company continues its strong growth trajectory and prepares for further expansion under the Snoonu brand, following the historic partnership with Jahez that brought two homegrown champions even closer together.

Founder of Snoonu, Mr. Hamad Al-Hajri, has stepped into the role of CEO at Jahez International, marking a significant milestone for the group.

“I am incredibly proud of what we have built with Snoonu – a true Qatar-born champion that continues to grow and innovate,” said Mr. Hamad Al-Hajri. “While I take on this new responsibility at Jahez International Markets, I remain deeply committed to Snoonu, which will always be a vital and cherished part of our family. Together, we are strengthening our position as leaders, proudly representing Qatar's vision and ambition.”

A technology entrepreneur and engineer with over 20 years of international experience, Hamad Al-Hajri has co-founded 12 startups and built deep expertise in innovation, AI, super apps, and e-commerce ecosystems. He holds an Advanced Project Management certification from Stanford University (2016), an Executive MBA from HEC Paris (2017), and completed the prestigious Executive Leaders Program at Harvard Business School (2019). Most recently, Hamad brought great pride to Qatar by leading the groundbreaking partnership with Jahez Group, securing one of the largest investments in the country’s tech history and uniting two Gulf champions to shape the region’s digital future through collaboration, talent empowerment, and cutting-edge technology.

Jaime Boy Ispizua, previously Chief Commercial Officer, has been appointed Interim CEO of Snoonu. Jaime’s passion, energy, and dedication to Qatar have been evident throughout his tenure, and he is well-positioned to lead the company forward.

Snoonu announces key promotions and new appointments to strengthen its senior leadership. Gabriela Tom is promoted to Chief People & Purpose Officer, and Rahma Abid officially becomes Chief Marketing Officer. The senior leadership team expands with new Vice Presidents: Rauf Enikeev (Product, Marketplace & New Services), Hoda Taheri (Information Systems & Cybersecurity), Khaled Mribah (Driver Platform & Supply), and Artem Lobachev (Engineering & New Services). Abdulaziz Alqahtani is now the General Manager for the new soon-to-be-announced venture, and Haitham Al-Haidari joins as General Manager of New Ventures.

These talented leaders bring exceptional expertise and a shared commitment to excellence, further strengthening Snoonu’s ability to deliver innovative solutions that make life easier for everyone in Qatar and beyond while supporting the company’s continued expansion under the Snoonu brand.

Snoonu remains committed to building a stronger, more innovative platform, proudly developed for Qatar and beyond – by Qatar, in full alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030.

About Snoonu:

Founded in 2019, Snoonu is Qatar’s premier technology company and super-app, revolutionizing e-commerce, smart services, and on-demand solutions. Aligned with Qatar’s vision for a diversified, knowledge-based economy, Snoonu drives innovation across delivery, q-commerce, last-mile logistics, and B2B solutions, seamlessly connecting customers, merchants, and partners nationwide.

As Qatar’s fastest-growing tech leader, Snoonu is a cornerstone of the country’s digital transformation, championing tech-enabled convenience and empowering communities. Committed to fostering local talent and innovation, Snoonu continues to expand its impact across the region, redefining modern lifestyles.

