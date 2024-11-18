Pullman Resort Al Marjan Island appoints Evan Harrington as its new General Manager. With over two decades of experience in hospitality leadership, Evan brings deep industry insight and a commitment to elevating the guest experience, in line with Pullman’s vibrant approach to modern hospitality.

Evan’s distinguished career spans management roles across renowned properties in Africa and the Middle East. Most recently, he served as General Manager at Hilton Garden Inn Ras Al Khaimah, where he led operations since January 2023. With past experience at esteemed brands like Hilton, Radisson Collection, and Fairmont, Evan has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to guest satisfaction while nurturing high-performing teams.

Speaking about Evan’s appointment, Nishan Silva – Regional General Manager, Dubai & Emirates North, said: “With Evan’s extensive background and passion for hospitality, we’re confident he will bring fresh insights and dynamic leadership to Pullman Resort Al Marjan Island. His commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences and empowering his team aligns perfectly with the Pullman brand. We are enthused to see how he will further elevate our offerings in this unique destination.”

"I’m thrilled to join the team at Pullman Resort Al Marjan Island," said Evan Harrington. "This is a great opportunity to bring my passion for curating memorable moments to such a vibrant hotel, and I look forward to building on its reputation for excellence, alongside a talented team."

Originally from South Africa, Evan’s love for hospitality is matched by his love for food and culture. A culinary enthusiast, he enjoys making his favorite dish, South African Milk Tart—a family recipe from his mother. He is also an avid reader, currently delving into Ritz and Escoffier: The Hotelier, The Chef, and the Rise of the Leisure Class by Luke Barr, which he describes as a captivating view into historical hospitality. A recent trip to Georgia left a lasting impression, where he attended a traditional cooking class in a local’s home and enjoyed Tbilisi’s vibrant art scene and a romantic snowfall at the opera during Samson and Delilah.

In his new role, Evan is dedicated to fostering an engaging and innovative environment for guests and team members alike. His leadership style is rooted in creating lasting experiences and empowering his team, ensuring Pullman Resort Al Marjan Island continues to set the standard for premium hospitality in the UAE. Evan’s expertise and warmth bring fresh energy to Pullman Resort Al Marjan Island, setting the stage for an exciting new chapter under his leadership.

About Pullman Resort Al Marjan Island

Plan an unforgettable holiday at the 5-star Pullman Resort Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah where memories of sun, sea and sand await. Our resort is located on Al Marjan Island – a spectacular manmade destination comprising four coral-shaped islands that open out to the shimmering waters of the Arabian Gulf. Our resort invites travellers to recharge and enjoy the best in family fun, wellbeing, and sunny adventures. Dine at seven incredible restaurants and cafes, or why not pamper yourself at the La’mar Spa and beauty clinic. There’s plenty to do to keep all ages entertained at our 5-star resort. Whether you want to soak up the sun at our private beach and three swimming pools, stay active with our range of water sports, or let the little ones explore a world of wonder at the kids’ club, get ready for a truly memorable stay. A jewel in Ras Al Khaimah’s crown, Pullman Resort Al Marjan Island is the perfect getaway for you and your loved ones. We look forward to welcoming you soon.

About Pullman

Pullman Hotels & Resorts sets a new tempo in global travel and living, delivering an inspiring, energizing and enriching experience to new entrepreneurs. Pullman welcomes guests with the space they need to focus, work and play. Forward-thinking, hyper-connected and with a passion for art and fitness, Pullman retains the adventurous spirit and open-minded ambition that drove it to become a pioneering travel brand over 150 years ago. Today Pullman features more than 140 properties in vibrant and cosmopolitan destinations around the world including flagship properties such as Pullman Paris Bercy, Pullman Suzhou Zhonghui in Greater China and Pullman Maldives Maamutaa. Pullman is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,200 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries.