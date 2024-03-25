Dubai: PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM), an independent technology company delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future, is excited to announce the appointment of Sadia Akhter as Director, Advertiser Solutions, MENA. Akhter takes the helm as the primary commercial leader overseeing the buy-side clients as PubMatic advances its business in the region. Based in Dubai, Sadia will report directly to PubMatic’s Country Manager, Italy & MENA, Amélie Grenier-Bolay.

“We are investing resources to support our clients in MENA further. And as a leader with deep experience in the industry, Akhter will help us consolidate our position in this market,” said Grenier-Bolay, Country Manager, Italy & MENA, PubMatic. “Sadia’s expertise in leading strategic initiatives that drive omnichannel trading and supply path optimization across multiple platforms and screens makes her an excellent candidate to achieve PubMatic’s growth goals in these areas.”

Akhter comes to PubMatic with 20 years of experience in media and advertising in various leadership roles in sales, operations and client services. Before joining PubMatic, she held numerous commercial positions, including Co-Founder & MD at Sociallyz, Managing Director at FreakOut MENA, and Regional Managing Director at Addictive Mobility.

As a result of significant investment in the region, PubMatic works with several local partners, including Rotana, Sky News Arabia, and Arabyads. Akhter will be responsible for developing these client relationships, besides growing the company’s client base and building innovative solutions that meet the needs of both advertisers and publishers.

“Having experienced the evolution of media and advertising throughout my career, I am thrilled to help PubMatic expand our omnichannel offerings to a wider audience of media buyers and advertisers,” said Akhter.

“PubMatic’s best-in-class technology, spanning CTV, online video, display, mobile, and new commerce media offering, combined with our dedicated team of experts, will help drive programmatic success. PubMatic has long been one of the biggest players in our industry in the global arena and, following the success of recent launches such as Activate — which puts buyers in control of their media buying strategy while simultaneously driving more revenue to publishers — I’m very much looking forward to growing the business and delivering the best value for our clients,” Akhter added.

Commenting on the appointment, Cristian Coccia, Regional Vice President of Southern Europe & MENA at PubMatic, said, “Sadia’s appointment is a significant milestone in PubMatic’s ongoing expansion in the region. We are delighted to welcome Sadia to our EMEA team. Her impressive breadth of experience and industry relationships will be vital in accelerating our continuous growth.”

