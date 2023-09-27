Abu Dhabi: - The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA), a globally recognised diplomatic centre of excellence in Abu Dhabi, welcomed His Excellency Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, to its headquarters in Abu Dhabi. This visit not only underscores the deepening diplomatic relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Netherlands but also symbolises a steadfast commitment to fostering stronger collaboration on various fronts.

Moderated by Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director General of AGDA, The Academy hosted a discussion with His Excellency the Prime Minister, bringing together a diverse audience that included employees and students. During this engaging conversation, significant subjects were explored and students actively shared their perspectives on pressing global issues, with a particular emphasis on the importance of empowering youth and engaging them in addressing urgent challenges, ultimately working toward the goals of sustainable development and enhancing societal well-being.

Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri commented: "We are delighted to host Prime Minister Rutte at the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy. This visit underscores the diplomatic ties between the UAE and the Netherlands, emphasising the importance of international cooperation and diplomacy in addressing global challenges, promoting international peace, and driving economic prosperity."

“AGDA students had an opportunity to engage in discussions with Prime Minister Rutte, focusing on diverse subjects, including the paramount importance of bilateral diplomacy in advancing mutual benefits between nations. The Prime Minister's insights and experiences positively resonated with AGDA’s aspiring diplomats.”, he added.

The visit of the Dutch Prime Minister to the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy is part of an ongoing series of official diplomatic visits hosted by AGDA throughout the year. These visits aim to provide students enrolled in various academic programmes with valuable opportunities to engage with distinguished politicians and diplomats from across the globe. In this context, students gain a unique chance to bolster their skills, broaden their understanding of current developments and pressing issues, and actively contribute to international dialogue.

About the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA):

The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) is a globally recognised diplomatic centre of excellence in Abu Dhabi, UAE. It delivers accredited academic programmes and high-impact executive training to develop future diplomats, as well as the government and business leaders of tomorrow. AGDA brings together an intellectual community from the world of diplomacy, academia and research. As a respected and evolving regional think tank, AGDA produces research that advances knowledge and capabilities relevant to the UAE’s foreign policy objectives. The Academy is a producer of leading resources, including indices and publications. Learn more at: http://agda.ac.ae/