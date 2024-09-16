Platformance has bolstered its leadership team in the region with the appointment of Hamza Madi as General Manager of Emerging Markets and Solutions, reporting to Waseem Afzal, CEO of the Adtech company.

UAE – Platformance.io, a leading Adtech solutions provider in the region, has announced the appointment of Hamza Madi, a seasoned media executive with over 15 years of regional experience, as the Group’s General Manager for Emerging Markets and Solutions. Madi will spearhead the commercial growth of the group across the emerging markets, reporting directly to Waseem Afzal, Founder & CEO of Platformance.

Madi is to lead Platformance’s go-to-market acceleration across emerging markets including the Lower Gulf, Levant and North African regions, with P&L responsibilities under his oversight. Furthermore, Madi will be overseeing the rollout of the group’s soon-to-launch retail media value proposition.

Leveraging his extensive experience in leading the business side of multinational media agencies, Madi will also support the business development teams of Platformance with key accounts throughout the group’s diversified portfolio of ad products to grow revenue and deliver exceptional results.

Prior to joining Platformance, Hamza brings to the industry more than a decade of richness in multi-faceted media experience, from UM MENAT, Hearts & Science ME, Initiative ME and OMD KSA.

Commenting on his appointment, Hamza Madi stated: "After +13 years in the media agency world, I’m thrilled to join Platformance, the platform that’s bound to step change how brands connect with consumers in a fully accountable model and contribute to a leadership team that brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise, all while maintaining a shared commitment to positive energy and authenticity. I am deeply inspired by Waseem as a business leader and his compelling vision for success’’

”With his vast experience and invaluable proven track record of success, we‘re excited to welcome Hamza Madi to the Platformance rocketship as we seek to transform the Adtech Landscape in MENA," said Waseem Afzal, CEO of Platformance. ”Naming Hamza for his role is not just a new chapter, this is a whole new book we are writing for the MENA region‘' - Waseem added..

