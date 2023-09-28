DUBAI, UAE – Homegrown Dubai vegan eatery, Planet Terra in The Greens and Ibis World Trade Centre has announced the appointment of its new Chief of Culinary, Chef Rusvel Trujillo, who is now leading the kitchens at both of the brand’s branches.

Hailing from Chiapas in Mexico, Chef Rusvel brings over 17 years of global F&B experience to Planet Terra’s culinary team. Backed by a career that has seen him hone his skills across kitchens in Mexico, United States, France and now the UAE, Chef Rusvel climbed the brigade starting his journey as a chef in 5-star resorts in Cancun, Mexico and the Caribbean, before journeying to The Greenbrier Hotel in the U.S, followed by Pau, France in 2014 to work at La Villa Navarre, which at the had II toques from Gault & Millau and now holds 1 Michelin star.

Moving to Dubai several years ago, Chef Rusvel spent time working across leading hotels, before opening the country’s first five-star medicine wellness resort, Zoya Health & Wellbeing Resort, as Executive Chef.

Commenting on his appointment, Chef Rusvel said: “I’m thrilled to have joined a very dynamic team who works with quality products and has a commitment to help heal the planet. As a vegan, Planet Terra’s ethos are very close to my heart and I have a strong love for all animals. Now I’m part of Planet Terra’s family, and I’m confident we will create unforgettable culinary experiences to all our guests. I was born near the coast in the state of Chiapas, south of Mexico and grew up in Monterrey, up north, so guests can expect some Latin-American twists coming to the menu at Planet Terra soon.”

A charming, earth-friendly eatery, Planet Terra’s approach to food sees dishes created using no processed ingredients, no artificial sweeteners, no refined sugars and no GMOs – an approach Chef Rusvel will further support and strengthen.

Planet Terra is located on the Ground Floor of Panorama Building, The Greens, Dubai, UAE, and on the Ground Floor of Ibis World Trade Centre Hotel, Dubai, UAE. Both branches are open daily from 7.30am till 10.30pm for dine-in, takeaway or delivery via Deliveroo.

For more information or reservations, please call +971 04 578 2000 or call +971 54 306 6000, visit https://planetterra.life/ e-mail info@planetterra.life or follow @planetterradubai on social media.

About Planet Terra

As earth-friendly neighborhood café, Planet Terra is a vegan and organic eatery based in The Greens, Dubai. Created by food lovers, travellers and artists that travelled the world collecting tastes, traditions and energies, Planet Terra is a gathering place where guests are encouraged to eat intentionally, breathe slowly and nourish their bodies and souls. All ingredients used at Planet Terra are fresh and free from animal products to promote a compassionate, healthy and conscious lifestyle.

Serving artisanal, handcrafted and innovative plant-based dishes, vegan desserts, organic coffee, homemade smoothies and cold-pressed juices created with love, Planet Terra partners with local, ethical suppliers and bakeries to source seasonal goods and products when available. Everything on the menu is organic and made fresh daily.

In 2023 – just after the brand celebrated its one-year anniversary, Planet Terra was highly commended as Favourite Healthy Restaurant by What’s On Dubai and was shortlisted as Best Vegan Restaurant by Time Out Dubai.