Advisory role to focus on US curriculum enhancements and use of technology

Additional focal point includes alignment of K-12 with higher education models

Dubai, UAE: GEMS Education has appointed celebrated education entrepreneur and leader Julie Young as Education Advisor for the group to support its American curriculum schools and advise on the use of technology across all GEMS schools.

Young, who is President of Julie Young Education, is an educator, innovator, and visionary leader known for her expertise in school design for diverse educational models, including virtual, blended, and technology-enhanced learning.

Young is renowned for her pioneering role in transforming K-12 online education globally. Her distinguished tenure as President and CEO of Florida Virtual School (FLVS) from its 1996 inception marks a significant chapter in education, where she designed FLVS as a model of excellence for online learning and a beacon for tech-supported learning innovation.

Until recently, Young served as Vice President of Educational Outreach and Student Services at Arizona State University (ASU), where she solidified her reputation as an authority on education innovation. Young was also recruited to ASU to lead the creation and expansion of leading K-12 online education platform ASU Prep Digital, where she served as Managing Director. A network of schools, ASU Prep Digital acts as an innovation development hub and a provider of K-12 tools and resources.

Commenting on her role with GEMS Education, Young said: “GEMS Education has a rich history of innovation in global K-12 education. In this advisory role, I look forward to contributing my expertise in online education and school design, particularly to support the American curriculum schools.

“My goal is to complement GEMS’ strong technological foundation and support their efforts in aligning K-12 with higher education models. This collaboration aims to further enhance the dynamic learning environments that prepare GEMS students for success in our rapidly evolving world.”

At ASU, Young successfully led the deployment of new educational models that seamlessly integrate K-12 and higher education, exemplifying her resolve to foster learning opportunities that transcend traditional age, grade-level, and place-based constraints.

GEMS Education Chairman and Founder Mr Sunny Varkey said: “At GEMS, we are always looking to enhance what we do and how we do it, which is why we are delighted to welcome Julie Young as a valuable advisor. Bringing her considerable expertise and vision and her unparalleled track record of success, she will no doubt help us to challenge the status quo, raise standards even higher, particularly across our American curriculum schools, and ultimately better the outcomes for students across the GEMS network.”

Young’s early career as an elementary school teacher and principal informed and fuelled her commitment to designing deeply engaging learning experiences for students. Her work has earned numerous accolades, including the Harold W McGraw, Jr Prize in Education, Top 50 Innovator recognition in Digital Learning’s Converge Yearbook, and the ASU-GSV Power of Women award.

About GEMS Education

GEMS Education is one of the oldest and largest K-12 private education providers in the world and a trusted and highly regarded choice for quality education in the Middle East and North Africa region. As a company founded in the UAE in 1959, it holds an unparalleled track record of providing diverse curricula and educational choices to all socio-economic means.

Having started with a single school run from a private home in Dubai, GEMS remains a family business to this day. Its inspiring Founder, Sunny Varkey, and his son, Dino Varkey, who is Group Chief Executive Officer, are responsible for providing vision, insight, and strategy across the organisation.

Every day, GEMS has the privilege of educating students from over 176 countries through its owned and managed schools globally. And through its growing network, as well as charitable contributions, it is fulfilling the GEMS vision of putting a quality education within the reach of every learner.

Every year, students graduating from GEMS schools progress to the world’s best universities. Over the past five years, GEMS students have been accepted into over 1,050 universities in 53 countries including all eight Ivy League universities in the US and all 24 Russell Group universities and colleges in the UK.

For further information about GEMS Education, visit www.gemseducation.com or contact:

Razan Abusabha, Account director, Four

Razan.Abusabha@four.agency