Dubai, UAE/Riyadh, KSA – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced the appointment of Marc Zora as Chief Executive Officer for Philips in the Middle East, Türkiye and Africa (META) region, effective April 1, 2026.

A 15-year Philips veteran, Zora brings extensive regional experience and a strong track record of driving growth and transformation across diverse markets. Since joining Philips in 2011 as an International Key Account Manager, he has held several senior leadership roles, including the company’s inaugural General Manager for Qatar, District Leader for the Gulf & Levant, and most recently, Business Leader for Image Guided Therapy across META.

“This is a defining moment for healthcare across the META region, where rapid transformation is creating both urgency and opportunity,” said Zora. “Having worked alongside our customers and partners for over 15 years, I have seen firsthand the resilience and ambition shaping this region. Philips is uniquely positioned to support this momentum—by delivering innovations that improve outcomes, expand access, and ease the burden on care providers. My priority is to accelerate this impact, deepen our partnerships, and help build more sustainable, patient-centered health systems at scale.”

With a presence spanning more than 90 years in the region, Philips continues to collaborate closely with governments, health systems, and care providers across the healthcare continuum. Guided by its purpose to improve people’s health and well-being through meaningful innovation, the company remains focused on strengthening strategic partnerships and delivering solutions tailored to local healthcare priorities.

For further information, please contact:

Rengin Erdinc

Communications & Brand Lead

Philips Middle East, Türkiye & Africa

Email: Rengin.Erdinc@philips.com

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people’s health and well-being through meaningful innovation. Philips’ patient- and people-centric innovation leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver personal health solutions for consumers and professional health solutions for healthcare providers and their patients in the hospital and the home.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, ultrasound, image-guided therapy, monitoring and enterprise informatics, as well as in personal health. Philips generated 2025 sales of EUR 18 billion and employs approximately 64,800 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.