Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Pfizer today announced the appointment of Rodrigo Puga as Cluster President for the Middle East, Russia & Africa (MERA). In this role, Rodrigo will spearhead Pfizer’s operations across the region, leading strategy, operations, and performance, while ensuring patients across the region have access to breakthrough innovations.

In his new position, Rodrigo will oversee a diverse portfolio that spans vaccines, oncology, rare diseases, internal medicine, and inflammation and immunology, while working closely with partners and stakeholders to drive sustainable growth and impact, setting a bold strategy and delivering on Pfizer’s goals for MERA.

Commenting on his appointment, Rodrigo said: “Over the past three decades at Pfizer, I’ve had the privilege of working in many different markets, each with its own challenges, opportunities, and lessons. These experiences have shaped how I think about innovation, collaboration, and what it truly takes to deliver meaningful impact for patients. Taking on the leadership of MERA is an exciting new chapter, where I hope to build on that learning and expand both my knowledge and skills in partnership with our colleagues, governments, and stakeholders across the region. This is a moment to think boldly about how Pfizer can accelerate access, strengthen local capabilities, and continue setting new standards in healthcare for the communities we serve.”

“What makes MERA so unique is its extraordinary diversity. From fast-growing economies investing heavily in health infrastructure to markets pioneering digital health adoption, this diversity creates both complexity and opportunity, and I believe it’s where Pfizer can make a real difference by bringing global science together with local insight,” he added.

Rodrigo brings nearly three decades of experience with Pfizer, during which he has built a reputation as a dynamic, strategic leader committed to driving innovation, growth, and patient-centric solutions. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President and U.S. Business Lead for Internal Medicine, where he oversaw Pfizer’s cardiovascular, metabolic, and women’s health portfolio.

Throughout his career, Rodrigo has successfully led full business turnarounds, launched new products, expanded market access, and driven acquisitions and integrations. His leadership roles have spanned the globe, including Country President positions in Mexico, Colombia, and Peru, as well as senior global roles such as Global Marketing Lead for Internal Medicine and Vice President, Global Talent Lead.

