Permasteelisa Group, the leading international façade specialist - has reinvigorated its retail business in the Middle East, with the appointment of Hachem Alabed as its new Retail Middle East Hub Leader.

Hachem will support the growth of the company’s specialist retail division - Permasteelisa Gartner Retail - in the region, as it targets further expansion in key markets globally. He has relocated from the company’s London office, where he had been based since 2015. Hachem has a range of experience in project, contract and operationally focused roles, most recently, he headed up the special projects team in London.

Permasteelisa Gartner Retail designs, fabricates and installs high-end luxury retail façades and fit outs, translating the vision of iconic brands and the world’s leading architects into reality. From its centres of excellence in Asia, the USA - and now in the Middle East - the retail team draws on expertise and resources globally to meet the needs of each unique project. The company has delivered in excess of 1,500 high-end retail stores, with over 100 more projects currently underway.

Antoine Cazalis de Fondouce, Permaseelisa Gartner Retail’s General Manager, comments: “We have a strong and growing team of over 185 specialists and I am delighted that Hachem has joined us to head up the Middle East operation.

“We have in the past delivered many retail projects in the Middle East. With the appointment of Hachem, we look forward to refocusing our presence and being the retail facade and fit out specialist of choice in the region once again.”

Alessio De Mitri, Executive General Manager for the Group’s Permasteelisa Gartner Middle East division more broadly adds: “Hachem is a welcome addition to the Retail team here in the Middle East as we not only aim to reinvigorate this luxury retail division but also Permasteelisa Group in the Middle East as a whole.”

***************************** ENDS *****************************

Media Contact:

Jac Samarappuli

Moving Adverts

+971 50 913 0855

jac@movingadverts.com

NOTES TO EDITORS

Interviews can be arranged with relevant parties in Permasteelisa Gartner Middle East.

About Permasteelisa Gartner Middle East (www.permasteelisagroup.com)

The regional arm of the globally renowned Permasteelisa Group, specialising in the design, engineering, manufacture and installation of complex and high-performance façade systems across the Middle East. With deep regional expertise and access to a global network of innovation and technical excellence, the company delivers landmark projects that define the modern urban skyline. Working in partnership with leading architects, developers, and contractors, Permasteelisa Gartner Middle East brings world-class façade, cladding, and curtain wall solutions to life — combining aesthetic vision with structural precision and sustainability.

Backed by the legacy of the Permasteelisa Group and the technical leadership of Gartner, the company is trusted for delivering quality, safety and innovation in every project across the GCC and beyond.