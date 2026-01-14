United Arab Emirates: Pearl Group, a global provider of polyurethane (PU) insulation solutions and other PU-based applications, announced today it has extended the contract of its global chief executive officer, Martin Kruczinna, for a further five years. Martin’s leadership will continue to drive the company’s progress in its ambition to become the global market leader in polyurethane-based solutions by 2034.

Martin was the architect of Pearl’s ambitious growth strategy to double the size of its business within a five-year period. The company will achieve this target in 2026 through its programme of international expansion, product diversification, and technical innovation and excellence. Under Martin’s stewardship, Pearl has opened or expanded its operations in South-east Asia, the Middle East, North Africa, Australia and Europe and broadened the company’s product portfolio into applications beyond its core offering. In addition to its leading insulation solutions, Pearl now produces PU-based formulations for coatings, adhesives and elastomers, and has entered new markets such as the polyurea, automotive, packaging and footwear industries, amongst others.

A champion of sustainability and diversity, Martin has led several initiatives to increase environmentally-friendly practices and diversity in the chemicals industry. Under his leadership, Pearl has introduced more sustainable product ingredients, advocated for stronger building code standards, and actively influenced climate policy - including through Pearl’s participation at COP28. Its inclusive hiring practices have substantially increased female representation in the company, which also employs colleagues from more than 20 nationalities.

Martin Kruczinna, CEO of Pearl Group, commented: “I am thrilled to remain at Pearl to lead a company that is going from strength to strength. Although the team has successfully achieved the ambitious targets set out as “Pearl x2” five years ago, we are far from finished: as we continue to enter new markets, extend our product lines and be an agent of change against global warming, I am proud of the progress we have collectively made in the last five years. There is so much unleveraged potential, and I can’t wait to build on these opportunities with our team.”

Martin joined Pearl as CEO in 2021, and his focus on building a strong internal culture has created the foundation for a company that values high performance and empowerment, while celebrating successes and enjoying the journey. As a result, Pearl achieved the Great Place to Work certification in 2024.

About Pearl

Pearl Group is a global award-winning provider of innovative polyurethane-based systems. With deep foundations in the research and development of polyurethane solutions, Pearl Group offers clients tailor-made systems to meet their exact requirements across a broad range of sectors and applications. Its state-of-the-art plants and warehouses in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Vietnam and Egypt, an Indian distribution hub in Maharashtra, and sales offices in Australia and Germany, Pearl Group offers a comprehensive range of polyurethane systems, prepolymers, and polyesters for the production of high-performance polyurethane foams, coatings, binders, and elastomers.

Formerly known as Bayer Pearl and Pearl Covestro, Pearl Group has a proven track record of more than 35 years in the Middle East region. The company's roots date back to Otto Bayer - the German inventor of industrial polyurethane production in 1937.

For more information, visit:

Website: https://pearlpolyurethane.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/pearl-polyurethane-systems