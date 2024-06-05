Ooredoo Group to expand Mena Digital Hub's capacity to more than 120 megawatts and commit to over USD 1 billion investment over the mid to long term.

Kuwait: Ooredoo Group announced the appointment of Sunita Bottse as the CEO for Mena Digital Hub, effective from 26 May 2024.

Mena Digital Hub, Ooredoo’s newly established, carrier-neutral data centre company, is set to transform the region’s digital infrastructure by providing cutting-edge colocation services to hyperscalers and enterprises.

A Seasoned Expert at the Helm

Sunita Bottse joins Mena Digital Hub with an extensive background in the data centre industry. Previously serving as the Senior Director of Data Centres Site Acquisition (EMEA) at Microsoft, Sunita brings a wealth of experience and expertise.

She is a Certified Data Centre Professional and Specialist and has held significant roles including Managing Director of Data Centres (APAC) at Lendlease, CEO of SUPERNAP, and VP of Ctex, the first Tier IV certified data centre in the LATAM region.

Sunita has been recognised with numerous prestigious awards, including the Women in Tech – Global Movement’s 2022 Global Leadership Award, and has been listed twice in APAC’s 50 most influential Data Centre and Cloud leaders by BroadGroup (DataEconomy).

Aziz Aluthman Fakhroo, Group CEO, Ooredoo, commented: “Sunita's appointment marks an exciting milestone in our journey to transform the digital infrastructure in the MENA region. Her extensive experience and visionary leadership will be instrumental in driving Mena Digital Hub's growth and reinforcing our commitment to innovation and excellence.”

Expanding Capacity and Strategic Investments

Mena Digital Hub has established itself as a standalone entity, enabling Ooredoo to unlock operational efficiencies, synergies, and growth opportunities with new and existing tenants across the region.

The company plans to expand its capacity to more than 120 megawatts with a USD 1 billion investment in the medium to long term.

Additionally, Ooredoo is in the process of negotiating with key customers to further increase capacity and upgrade capabilities in the rapidly evolving MENA data centre landscape.

Ooredoo’s Market Leadership

With 26 active data centres across Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Iraq, and Tunisia, and plans to invest an additional USD 1 billion, Ooredoo is responding to high demand from hyperscalers like Microsoft, Google, and Amazon, as well as enterprises.

As the market leader with extensive installed capacity across its footprint, Ooredoo is uniquely positioned to meet the rising demand for localised cloud services and IT workloads.

Commitment to Sustainable and Energy-Efficient Data Centres

Ooredoo Group is committed to building a new generation of sustainable, energy-efficient data centres across its MENA footprint.

These advanced facilities will process IT workloads of governments, enterprises, and startups securely onshore, generating valuable insights and powering innovations.

Aziz added: “By providing the latest and most advanced data centre solutions that are both sustainable and highly efficient, we are solidifying our position as the leading digital infrastructure provider in the region and accelerating its digital transformation. With Sunita at the helm of Mena Digital Hub, we are confident in our ability to set new benchmarks in the industry and deliver unparalleled value to existing and new customers.”

