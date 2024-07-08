Cairo – OMD, a leading media network in the region and the world, has announced the promotion of the Managing Director of its Egyptian operation, Tarek Jaffar, to Chief Executive Officer (CEO). He is based in Cairo.

During his 13-year tenure at the group, Jaffar has risen through the ranks working steadfastly in every position at the agency. As Managing Director, he drove the agency’s expansion along several axes of development. Thanks to his own and his team’s focus on excellence and performance, OMD has grown its client portfolio adding, retaining or growing major accounts, including McDonald’s, Savola, Madinet Nasr and Banque Misr. This has led to a 4x rise in staff numbers and the rapid diversification and further sophistication of the agency’s service and product offering. Together with his carefully picked team, he delivered significant market share gains, revenue growth and multiple awards and accolades.

As CEO, Jaffar will continue to leverage his extensive experience and strategic insights to drive innovation, further strengthen its culture of excellence, and create what’s next for its clients, staff and the market as a whole. He will work closely with the board of directors and the executive team to set the strategic direction for the company and ensure it remains at the forefront of media advancements.

“In the past 18 months alone, OMD Egypt was awarded Agency of the Year, picked up two Effie Awards, and was recently named the number 1 agency in New Business by COMvergence. These could not have been achieved without Tarek’s dexterity in navigating economic pressures, his obsession with clients’ success and fostering the right culture with his team,” commented Saleh Ghazal, CEO of OMD MENA.

“In a market as exciting as Egypt, we’ve had plenty of opportunities to innovate and go above and beyond. What’s even more thrilling is that there’s plenty more we can and will do to elevate everybody’s game, our teams, our clients, our business partners…,” added Tarek Jaffar, CEO of OMD Egypt. “Be it data, tech, creativity, content and, of course, AI, we will leave no stone unturned to achieve the highest levels of performance and impact. The best part is we know we can.”

The promotion is effective immediately.

About OMD Egypt

OMD Egypt is the country’s largest media agency with more than 80 people servicing tens of clients in Egypt and the region with media, marketing and content solutions. Since 2011, OMD Egypt has been adapting and localizing global trends, data and marketing solutions for FMCG, automotive, banking, real estate and several other industries. The agency is uniquely driven by its approach to make Better decisions, faster – combining technology, data, innovation, creativity, empathy, and evidence to deliver better business outcomes. Globally, OMD is currently ranked the best performing global media network overall by RECMA, and was named number one globally by COMvergence. OMD is the world’s most effective media agency network in the Effie Effectiveness Index and WARC Effective 100 Rankings.