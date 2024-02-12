Ogier provides a full service to clients in the Middle East, offering legal, corporate and fiduciary services, and regulatory consulting from its new location in the Dubai International Finance Centre.

Based out of Dubai, Simon is well known as a senior statesman across the region. Working with clients across the Middle East, Simon will be an ambassador for Ogier's global jurisdictions – BVI, Cayman, Guernsey, Ireland, Jersey, Luxembourg. He will help develop client relationships as part of the extended Ogier team, working with Ogier's clients and intermediaries including family offices, regional and international onshore law firms and financial institutions.

By background a highly experienced international lawyer, Simon has more than 20 years' experience supporting families in the region and extensive knowledge of the needs of private clients around the world.

Ogier's Executive Partner, Client Solutions Jonathan Hughes said: "Simon knows the region exceptionally well and has an excellent reputation. His role is to be an interface between clients in the Middle East and our experienced home teams across the fields of law, corporate and fiduciary services and regulatory advice. We are delighted to have him onboard."

