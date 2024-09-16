Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: NTT DATA, a global digital business and IT services leader, announced the appointment of Rami Beidas, as Country General Manager for Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Rami’s appointment strengthens NTT DATA’s Middle East and Africa operations and focuses on driving growth, innovation and customer experience across the Kingdom. The company’s regional focus will include building a strong foundation and accelerating growth through a diverse portfolio, providing advanced solutions across Applications, Network Integration, Cybersecurity (OT & IT), Cloud, Edge Computing, AI, and IoT.

As the country head, Rami will be responsible for steering the strategic direction and expanding NTT DATA's footprint in Saudi Arabia. His responsibilities will include driving sales, strengthening and introducing new products and service offerings, and improving customer experiences. He will also play a key role in strengthening collaborative relationships with NTT DATA partners in the region.

“We are delighted to welcome Rami Beidas to our Middle East team. His appointment is a significant step forward in our plans to support Saudi Arabia’s vision 2030 through cutting-edge digital transformation. Rami’s deep understanding of the Saudi market, combined with his vast industry experience, will be instrumental in driving our growth, expanding our portfolio, and delivering innovative, tailored solutions to meet the unique needs of this region,” said Burcak Soydan, NTT DATA Managing Executive, in the Middle East.

With over 20 years of extensive experience in the telecommunications and IT sectors, Rami Beidas brings a wealth of expertise and proven leadership to his new role. He joins NTT DATA from IBM, where he as the Ecosystem System Leader, was instrumental in advancing IBM’s partner landscape in Saudi Arabia. His prior experience includes a consultancy role at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), where he successfully managed and executed Saudi Arabia’s first IT exhibition, LEAP, in 2021. Rami’s career also features a 14-year tenure at Cisco, where he held various leadership roles, culminating in his position as Enterprise & Commercial Leader, as well as serving as Sales Manager at Ingram Micro APTEC.

“With its global expertise, innovative solutions, and strong local presence, NTT DATA, is well-positioned to help organizations capitalize on the opportunities presented by the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. I am thrilled to lead the company’s strategy at such a transformative time for the region. As we expand our footprint in the Kingdom, my focus will be to work closely with our talented team to drive innovation, enhance customer experience, and contribute meaningfully to Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation journey,” said Rami Beidas, Country General Manager for NTT DATA in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Rami holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Al-Ahliyya Amman University. Outside of his professional life, he enjoys staying updated on the latest technology trends and advancements. He is also passionate about sports, travel, and exploring new cuisines.

About NTT DATA.

In April 2024, Dimension Data rebranded to become NTT DATA. NTT DATA is a $30+ billion trusted global innovator of business and technology services. We serve 75% of the Fortune Global 100 and are committed to helping clients innovate, optimize and transform for long-term success. We invest over $3.6 billion each year in R&D to help organizations and society move confidently and sustainably into the digital future. As a Global Top Employer, we have diverse experts in more than 50 countries and a robust partner ecosystem of established and start-up companies. Our services include business and technology consulting, data and artificial intelligence, industry solutions, as well as the development, implementation and management of applications, infrastructure and connectivity. We are also one of the leading providers of digital and AI infrastructure in the world. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group and headquartered in Tokyo. Visit us at services.global.ntt