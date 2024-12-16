RIYADH and ABU DHABI – Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) today announced it has named Kashif Khalid as head of the Middle East and Africa (MEA) underscoring Northern Trust’s commitment to its client franchise across the region as it continues to invest in local expertise, infrastructure and capabilities to support clients’ evolving needs.

In his new role, Khalid is responsible for the strategic development and business growth of Northern Trust’s asset servicing business across the Middle East and Africa.

Khalid joins Northern Trust from SimCorp where he was Managing Director of the Middle East and Africa. He oversaw the region’s business and growth into key markets, working with some of the largest sovereign wealth funds, pension funds and central banks in the region. He brings a wealth of experience in supporting institutional investors to implement scalable and agile solutions that integrate and optimise investment management platforms, delivering timely and critical insights for decision-making.

“Kashif’s expertise will be invaluable as we continue to drive forward our growth strategy in the region”, commented James Wright, head of asset owners Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). “His depth of experience working with asset owners in delivering data-driven, technology-enabled solutions across multi-asset investment platforms, is central to our commitment to delivering client-centered solutions to support the increasingly sophisticated needs of asset owners and helping them to achieve their goals.”

Northern Trust has been servicing Middle East clients for more than 37 years, with regional offices in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi providing a comprehensive range of asset servicing and asset management solutions to a broad base of clients that include many of the largest sovereign wealth funds, central banks, inter-governmental/governmental organizations, asset managers and family offices in the region. Northern Trust was appointed by the National Development Fund of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in August 2024 and by Abu Dhabi Pension Fund effective 1 April 2024. Northern Trust became a direct member of the securities depositary in Saudi Arabia (Edaa) in 2023, further enhancing its asset servicing capabilities and services to clients locally and globally, Earlier this year, Northern Trust announced the establishment of its Middle East and Africa (MENA) regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia.

