Neterra, a leading provider of global telecommunication services, is excited to announce the appointment of James Knowles as its new Chief Product Officer. Bringing over two decades of experience in the telecom and technology industries, James has a proven track record of leadership and product innovation, and will now help drive Neterra's mission to deliver cutting-edge solutions to its global customer base.

James Knowles has held senior leadership roles at prominent organizations, where he developed expertise in network infrastructure, managed services, and enterprise connectivity. In his new role at Neterra, James will focus on expanding the company’s product portfolio and furthering its position as a leading provider of connectivity, Internet Exchange (IX) services, cloud solutions, and colocation infrastructure.

“I’m thrilled to join Neterra and take on the exciting challenges that lie ahead,” said James Knowles. “Neterra has a long-standing reputation in the industry for delivering high-quality services and a customer-first approach. I’m excited to work alongside this talented team and continue the company’s legacy of innovation and growth.”

Neven Dilkov, Founder and CEO of Neterra, shared his enthusiasm for James joining the leadership team: “We are delighted to welcome James to Neterra. His vast experience in product development and deep understanding of the telecoms market will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and grow. He will be a key member of our C-level team, and I am confident his contributions will accelerate our progress and deliver even greater value to our customers.”

Neterra is committed to expanding its global presence, and with the expertise James brings, the company is set to continue developing solutions that empower businesses with seamless, reliable connectivity.

About Neterra

Neterra is an independent global communications service provider, recognized as "The Best Central & Eastern European Carrier 2023" by the Capacity Global Carrier Awards. Nine of the world's 10 largest telecoms and nearly 1,000 global enterprises trust Neterra, solidifying its position as an industry leader.

The company provides international connectivity, network management services, and security for almost 30 years across its network of over 220 locations in more than 70 countries.

Neterra delivers a range of fast, reliable, and secure Internet access and connectivity services. It offers IT services, servers for rent, a flexible cloud platform, DDoS protection, and a platform for GPS tracking.

Neterra owns and operates four data centers and represents NetIX, the Global Internet Exchange Platform. All of these services are complemented by expert 24/7 support, ensuring a seamless and reliable experience for the clients.