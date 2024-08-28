Bitpanda Technology Solutions is already regarded as a leading B2B digital assets infrastructure provider and has partnered with several banks, neobanks, fintechs and crypto brokers

Scalability, modularity, safety, integration speed, and Bitpanda’s reputation for regulatory excellence are some of the core reasons that major players around the world are partnering with Bitpanda Technology Solutions

Vienna: Bitpanda Technology Solutions (BTS), the leading digital assets infrastructure provider, has appointed Nadeem Ladki as Global Head of Business. After joining the company three months ago to support BTS’s expansion in the UAE, Ladki will now lead Bitpanda's B2B business at a global level, reporting to CEO Lukas Enzersdorfer-Konrad.

In just the last two weeks, Bitpanda Technology Solutions has solidified its global leadership role by closing deals with two crypto brokers, Coinmotion in the Nordics and CoinMENA in the UAE, as well as with the major bank in the UAE region, RAKBANK, with the latter two primarily led by Ladki.

Prior to joining Bitpanda, Nadeem worked with some of the biggest names in the crypto and finance space, including Deutsche Bank, Binance, Ripple, and Standard Chartered Bank. He has two decades of experience building and leading high-performing teams, and forging strategic partnerships. His previous roles have spanned multiple geographies and various client types ranging from financial institutions, corporates, and hedge funds, to asset managers and HNWIs, giving him a wealth of experience.

Lukas Enzersdorfer-Konrad, CEO of Bitpanda Technology Solutions commented: “Nadeem’s exceptional experience in both leading global teams, and bridging the gap between traditional finance and crypto align perfectly with the future of BTS. As institutional demand for crypto increased, more banks and fintechs are looking for the best way to access this new market. The demand is global, and so is our capacity and ambition.”

Nadeem Ladki, Global Head of Bitpanda Technology Solutions, added: “Bitpanda has built a truly world class product in Bitpanda Technology Solutions, that offers partners absolute flexibility and security in how they access and provide digital asset services. We have already shown we can work with major traditional banks around the world looking to build an entirely new platform, and with brokers looking to expand the range of assets they offer.”

Bitpanda Technology Solutions is one of the most scalable digital assets infrastructure providers globally and is already trusted by several major financial institutions including The National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah, Raiffeisenlandesbank, Landesbank Baden-Württemberg, N26, and Coinmotion. Bitpanda Technology Solutions partners now have access to a crypto asset offering of over 450 coins, crypto leverage trading, institutional HSM cold storage custody both on-premise and as a service, and operational models ranging from fully in-house hosted to fully remote. This is alongside a fully regulatory setup that includes several licences, a full range of digital assets from stocks and ETFs to commodities and precious metals, and a range of best-in-class security features. All of these benefits can still be integrated by partners as part of a modular and scaled 24/7 trading infrastructure in as little as 3 months via either state-of-the-art API or direct white label.

About Bitpanda Technology Solutions

Bitpanda Technology Solutions is one of the most scalable digital assets infrastructure providers worldwide. The platform enables FinTechs, traditional banks, and online platforms to offer regulated trading, investment, and custody services for stocks/ETFs, cryptocurrencies, precious metals, and commodities. Partners can build their own offerings on an ISO 27001-certified and time-tested infrastructure. This fully modular platform allows for integration via state-of-the-art API or direct white label.

