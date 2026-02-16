The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Jeddah: Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) announced the appointment of Ziad Abla as Managing Director of Mondelez Arabia, reinforcing the company’s long term commitment to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

A Mondelez veteran, with more than 25 years of experience across the Middle East, Africa, Turkey and emerging markets, Ziad brings a proven track record in accelerating growth, strengthening commercial performance, and building high-performing organizations. His appointment marks a strategic step in advancing Mondelēz’s ambition in Saudi Arabia — one of the company’s most important markets.

In his new role, Ziad will lead the company in the Kingdom, setting a clear vision and strategy, driving category expansion, deepening partnerships, and strengthening organizational capabilities in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 transformation. He will also oversee supply chain performance to ensure agility, reliability, and excellence across the value chain—supporting market demand, customer and consumer expectations, and the company’s long-term growth ambition. His focus remains on unlocking new growth opportunities, enhancing commercial excellence, and shaping a more locally empowered and future-ready organization.

Before taking on the Saudi market, Ziad Abla served as Managing Director for the Gulf & Developing Markets (GDM), where he repositioned the business as a growth engine, delivering strong double-digit performance, market share gains, and accelerated digital commerce. His regional leadership included close oversight of integrated commercial and supply chain operations, strengthening service levels and execution across diverse markets.

Aligned with national priorities, Ziad will continue advancing Mondelēz Arabia’s efforts in Saudi talent development, governance, and long-term sustainability. His leadership experience in operational excellence, renewable energy initiatives, and culture-building will further strengthen the company’s contribution to the Kingdom’s economic and social objectives.

“Saudi Arabia is a market of immense opportunity, and I am honored to lead Mondelēz Arabia at such a pivotal time,” said Ziad Abla. “We will continue to invest in local talent, deepen partnerships, and drive sustainable growth aligned with the Kingdom’s broader transformation.”

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2025 net revenues of approximately $38.5 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Dow Jones Best-in-Class North America and World Indices, formerly Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on X at x.com/MDLZ.

About Mondelez Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan

Mondelēz Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan (MENAP) Business Unit serves 22 diverse markets as part of Mondelēz International’s Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA) region. Headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, MENAP employs around 2,600 people across the region. Our footprint includes seven manufacturing plants in Egypt, Bahrain, Pakistan and Morocco, supported by commercial offices in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Pakistan and Morocco.

We make, bake, sell and deliver beloved products to hundreds of thousands of customers every day. As market leaders in key snacking categories, our portfolio brings together iconic global and local brands such as Cadbury Dairy Milk and Milka chocolates, Oreo, Ritz and belVita biscuits, Tang powdered beverages, Clorets gum and Halls candy.

At Mondelēz MENAP, we are proud to set the benchmark as a responsible business while living our purpose: to empower people to snack right.