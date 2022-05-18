Cairo, Egypt – Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, appointed Mohamed Saad as President, and CEO NEA. For over the past 22 years, Saad has held several executive positions in business operations, digital transformation, strategy and business development, and human resources.

With ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) being a top priority sustainability factor and standard practice, Saad has been overseeing energy transition, decarbonization, and accelerating energy-as-a-service provided to customers, through which he gained an organic understanding of corporate strategies, the core process, and connections through businesses to evaluate how far advanced they are with sustainability.

As a seasoned business leader, Saad possesses a great combination of deep consumer knowledge across many countries, which is a great addition to contribute in developing Signify’s strategy in building a customer-centric organization and expanding local-for-local capabilities, also developing, and delivering differentiated lighting products through multiple distinctive brands.

‘’I'm very happy and excited to join Signify the world leader in lighting, a carbon neutral company with 100% renewable electricity. Having sustainability at the heart of our purpose, our focus in the upcoming period will continue to be driving growth, addressing some of the world's greatest challenges, by enhancing circularity offerings and 3D Printing business, growing energy efficient technologies and development of clean energy solutions, expanding our leadership in lighting for horticulture, animal farming and enhancing people’s productivity and wellbeing by UV-C lighting for disinfection to help keep people safe and prevent the spread of viruses.’’

The appointment of Saad will further strengthen the leadership and governance of Signify. Through his passion for helping the communities have access to energy, use technology, and develop a sustainable strategy for future success, which is in line with Signify’s ‘’Brighter lives, better world’’ program in unlocking the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better a world.

Saad holds a master’s degree in business administration from the American University School of Management. He also participated in the Executive Education programs at London Business School (LBS) and INSEAD.

