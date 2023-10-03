Dubai: Recently crowned Miss Universe Queens Miss Universe Bahrain 2023 Lujane Yacoub and Miss Universe Pakistan 2023 Erica Robin, show their commitment to promoting halal and wellness travel in the Philippines, following the country’s win of the Emerging Muslim-Friendly Destination Award earlier this year.

With the Muslim travel market forecast to reach $225 billion by 2028, the Philippines’ government announced that boosting foreign arrivals from the Middle East and Muslim-majority nations was among its priority goals. “Miss Universes’ trip to the Philippines would be a big boost for our country that would hopefully influence the global Muslim community to visit the archipelago nation, which is home to white sand beaches, famous diving spots, lively entertainment, diverse cultural heritage and distinctive wildlife,” says Tourism Undersecretary Myra Paz Valderrosa-Abubakar.

Led by Dubai-based Filipino Josh Yugen, Founder Yugen PR & Events, the two Miss Universe queens arrived in Manila this weekend to collaborate with the Philippine Department of Tourism in promoting its ‘Halal and Wellness Tourism’ campaign inviting more travelers from Arab and Muslim countries to experience the Philippines, starting with eco-luxury holistic wellness resort The Farm at San Benito.

The multi-awarded resort is at the forefront in showcasing the Filipino brand of wellness, offering halal-experiences for global travelers. Since the past two decades, The Farm has been championing a way of life that prioritizes self-care, holistic healing, cultural inclusivity, while promoting the country’s serene beauty and the heartfelt Filipino service and care.

“We are delighted to initiate this alliance with the beauty queens representing Arab and Muslim countries to further spread awareness of our country’s offering. It brings a greater opportunity to attract travelers, not only from the Gulf, but also from the ASEAN region to come to The Farm at San Benito or any destination in the Philippines that has Halal certification. We look forward to caring for the beauty queen’s well-being while they are here with us, and help them put their best foot forward at the global pageant next month”, says Jennifer Sanvictores, Global Head of Sales, Marketing & Communications -The Farm at San Benito & CG Hospitality.

Speaking about the new campaign, Josh Yugen said, “We are extremely grateful to the Philippine Department of Tourism and The Farm at San Benito for this wonderful opportunity to promote my country to the Arab, Middle East and Muslim countries. As someone who has lived in Dubai for more than half of my life, I sincerely believe that it is high time to elevate our Filipino welcome to the Middle East, and focus on the key factors attracting travelers to visit, such as providing options for halal certified establishments and world-class wellness programs.”

He added, “With the Miss Universe Bahrain and Pakistan’s involvement as new advocates for this campaign, I am certain that these messages will be sent to all our target audiences successfully.”

Both Miss Universe Bahrain and Pakistan will be staying in the Philippines for few more weeks to start their training for the imminent Miss Universe competition and confirmed that a full Filipino team will be preparing them for the competition.

ABOUT THE FARM

A Global Leader in Holistic Medical Wellness

The Farm at San Benito—a proud member of CG Hospitality, is an eco-luxury, holistic, medical wellness resort located in Lipa City, Batangas, which is a 90-minute drive south of Manila, Philippines. It rests on 52 hectares of lush green environment with a stunning view of the majestic Malarayat mountains, pure fresh air and refreshing life-giving energy radiating around the property.

The Farm has been honored with over 100 prestigious international awards including “Best Medical Wellness Resort in the World” from SENSES Germany which made its mark as one of the leading medical wellness destinations in the world.

Guests visit for a large number of reasons—from well-being and rejuvenation to deeper health issues. The Farm offers natural and holistic medically supervised health programs that address some of the most alarming and prevalent lifestyle illnesses in today’s society, such as diabetes, obesity, hypertension, chronic pain, hormonal imbalance, as well as anxiety, stress, and depression. Programs are carefully planned and conducted by internationally trained integrative medicine doctors specializing in Preventive Medicine, Lifestyle Medicine, Functional Medicine, Naturopathic Medicine, and Holistic Medicine supported by a team of licensed health professionals from nurses, spa therapists, nutritionists, living food chefs, fitness coaches, and yoga teachers.

The Farm’s healing journey is focused around five pillars: Diagnose, Cleanse, Nourish, Repair, and Sustain. The aim is to help the guests’ bodies return to their ideal balanced state and achieve holistic optimum wellness using five key healing components: holistic integrative medical services; nurturing spa and hydrotherapy water wellness; plant-based, wholefood, wellness cuisine; mindful movement and functional fitness; and healing environment and exceptional heartfelt service and genuine care provided by Filipinos.

With 60 exclusive suites and villas, a well-maintained property, world-class service, and the Filipinos' nurturing touch, The Farm offers guests an unparalleled life-changing holiday experience.

SIGNATURE HEALTH OPTIMIZATION PROGRAMS

Medically supervised, results driven all-inclusive health retreats: Holistic Detox Cleanse • Immune Support • Frequent Flyer Wellbeing • Weight Management, Diabetes Prevention & Heart Health • Holistic Cancer Care • Sleep Recovery • Post-Natal Wellness • Fertility Program • Smoking Cessation • Yoga & Raw Food Retreat • Menopause Retreat • Pain Management • Mental Health • Integrative Addiction Recovery • Beauty & Longevity • Athlete & Pro-Fitness • Senior Wellness and more

