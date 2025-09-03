Geneva – Mirabaud & Cie SA has appointed Ricardo Castillo as Head of Investments, effective 1 July 2025. In this role, he will head up the private bank’s Investment Committee and oversee all of Mirabaud’s discretionary management and advisory activities. Based in Geneva, he will report directly to Camille Vial, CEO of Mirabaud & Cie SA. Ricardo Castillo will be supported by a multidisciplinary team including a financial research unit headed by Khaled Louhichi and the Group’s economic and strategic analysis resources.

“We are delighted to welcome Ricardo Castillo as Head of Investments for our Wealth Management business. His leadership, cutting-edge expertise in discretionary management and in-depth knowledge of international markets are valuable assets that we will put at the service of our Clients,” said Camille Vial, CEO of Mirabaud & Cie SA.

“I am honoured to join Mirabaud and the talented team in the Investment Division to develop customised asset management solutions based on the firm’s principles of independence, conviction and active management,” said Ricardo Castillo, Head of Investments.

Ricardo Castillo has over 20 years of experience in financial services and wealth management, notably as an investment manager and specialist in discretionary management and multi-asset portfolio construction. Before joining Mirabaud, Ricardo Castillo led the investment team at a Geneva-based family office and the Latin America Advisory & Sales department at Credit Suisse. He began his career in advisory services at J.P. Morgan and UBS. Ricardo Castillo is trilingual in French, English and Spanish and is a CFA and CAIA charterholder.