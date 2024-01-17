Michael Stroband has been appointed as President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Cars Middle East. He succeeds Martin Schulz who held the position since February 2021 and led Mercedes-Benz Cars Middle East and the General Distributor Network across Middle East, Central Europe and Africa. Michael joins the Middle East team with 15 years of experience across Retail, Marketing and Sales, Supply Chain and Production.

As Mercedes-Benz undergoes strategic transformation to lead in electric mobility, vehicle software, and digitalization, Michael is set to build on excellent customer reputation, expand digitalization across the business, maintain success in the high-end luxury vehicle segment and build the core vehicle portfolio. His responsibilities also extends to the Mercedes-Benz General Distributor Network in Central Eastern Europe and Africa for the Commercial Van segment, where he will focus on enhancing the customer experience and targeting profitable growth.

Since 2011, Michael has held various leadership positions at Mercedes-Benz and Daimler Trucks. In his previous role, Michael was responsible for Product and Sales Management for Mercedes-Benz Cars in Germany.

Commenting on his appointment, Michael Stroband, CEO and President of Mercedes-Benz Cars Middle East said, “I look forward to working alongside the Middle East team and our General Distributor Network to successfully drive the Mercedes-Benz strategy forward, while pushing digitalisation to deliver an exceptional and unified customer experience both online and offline. By focusing on our traditional strengths of leading in technology, we will continue to deliver the world’s most desirable cars that defines luxury mobility of tomorrow.”

