Danfoss, a world-leading supplier of technologies for several industries in many markets appointed a new senior management member for the region.

Mert Kalafatoglu, as the company’s internal candidate was promoted to Head of Sales Climate Solutions for Turkey, Middle East and Africa region.

Mert comes from the position of Head of Sales Climate Solutions for Turkey and is replacing Aleksandar Jovanovic, who left Danfoss in August. In his new role, Mert will provide strategic guidance and identify new business opportunities based on the regional growth plans.

"I am really happy and excited to have the opportunity to lead such a fantastic team. The region offers numerous great opportunities, and we already have a bold and ambitious growth plan in place, so it's time to put the strategy into action and deliver results. Of course, there are many risks, challenges, and uncertainties, but we must stay focused on our business and not be distracted by external factors. I rely on my team and look forward to sharing more success stories together. I am confident that we will raise the bar for Danfoss Climate Solutions in the region", said Mert.

Mert has over 20 years of experience in sales and logistics from various industries. Before joining Danfoss in June 2019 as Sales Director for the Cooling segment, he was with Bosch Thermotechnic in Istanbul, Turkey. He started as Logistics Department Leader in 2007, was promoted to Area Sales Manager based in Germany in 2009, and grew to Head of the Sales Department in 2011. Before this period, he worked with Isısan in Istanbul, Turkey, between 2002-2007.

He holds a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Istanbul Technical University, and aside from Turkish, he speaks English and German fluently.

