Dubai, UAE – Merkle, dentsu’s leading technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management company, today announces the appointment of Andreas Skopal as Managing Director for the Middle East and North Africa region.

Andreas brings with him over 20 years of experience in customer experience transformation, marketing, technology, and strategy across the MENA and APAC regions. With over ten years working for reputable digital consulting firms such as PWC and EY, Andreas has a solid background in guiding organizations through their transformation journeys, and most recently served as Partner and Global Head of Innovation, Growth, and Digital at Synpulse. Andreas has also held senior executive positions in major financial institutions in the MENA region, overseeing digital and marketing divisions. His track record of building high-performing and customer-focused teams, coupled with his experience in leading complex transformational delivery programs makes him an invaluable addition to the Merkle team.

In his new role, Andreas will be at the forefront of delivering Merkle's diverse capabilities and services, which encompass media, analytics, data, identity, CX, and technology. His focus will be on supporting brands in their customer experience transformation and assisting them in navigating the complex data and technology decisions that support success locally, regionally and globally. He will lead the team across Riyadh, Dubai, Cairo, and Beirut in forging stronger alliance partnerships, generating new opportunities, fostering growth with existing clients, and enabling collaboration between dentsu's CXM, Media, and Creative Service Lines.

Tarek Daouk, CEO of dentsu MENA said: “I am delighted to welcome Andreas to the MENA executive team. His proven expertise in digital transformation, strategy and innovation, and passion for cultivating long term, outcome-based relationships will be instrumental in unlocking growth opportunities for both our clients and our team. Andreas' distinctive combination of skills and experience aligns perfectly with Merkle's vision of becoming a market leader in the customer experience and transformation space.”

Andreas Skopal, said: “I am extremely excited to be joining a company like Merkle at a time when brands in the region are accelerating their focus on achieving a distinct competitive advantage through building experiences that truly deliver on their brand promise. My focus at Merkle will be to bring together our depth in strategic and creative thinking, technical expertise and commercial execution, to help organizations deliver meaningful customer value.”



Merkle is one of the largest customer experience transformation leaders in globally, with over 16,000 talented individuals throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. Merkle works with some of the most prestigious brands in the region catering to different service lines and industry verticals to provide leading edge customer experience management through its experts in Analytics, Data & Martech, Experience & Commerce and Strategy & Transformation practice areas.

About Merkle

Merkle, a dentsu company, is a leading data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company that specializes in the delivery of unique, personalized customer experiences across platforms and devices. For more than 30 years, Fortune 1000 companies and leading nonprofit organizations have partnered with Merkle to maximize the value of their customer portfolios. The company’s heritage in data, technology, and analytics forms the foundation for its unmatched skills in understanding consumer insights that drive hyper-personalized marketing strategies. Its combined strengths in consulting, creative, media, analytics, data, identity, CX/commerce, technology, and loyalty & promotions drive improved marketing results and competitive advantage. With more than 16,000 employees, Merkle is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with locations in 30+ countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

About dentsu

Dentsu is the network designed for what’s next, helping clients predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities in the sustainable economy. Taking a people-centered approach to business transformation, dentsu combines Japanese innovation with a diverse, global perspective to drive client growth and to shape society.

