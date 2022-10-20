Dubai, UAE: Integrated marketing agency Memac Ogilvy has appointed Claus Adams as its UAE CEO as the agency pursues ambitious growth plans across its full suite of capabilities. Adams will work alongside and report into the network’s MENA CEO, David Fox.

In appointing its first dedicated CEO for the UAE, the agency has upgraded its most senior leadership position from Managing Director, reflecting the scale of the agency’s multi-discipline aspirations into the future.

In his role, Adams will lead the realization of Memac Ogilvy’s strategic objectives across five capability areas of public relations, consulting, advertising, healthcare, and experience. Adams will also work to uphold the agency’s integrated model, driving further synergy to most effectively meet the communications needs of Memac Ogilvy’s diverse and region-wide client base. Underpinning the new CEO position is a mandate to continue producing transformative work for brands that successfully marries Memac Ogilvy’s world beating creativity with commercially driven effectiveness.

Adams’ appointment marks his return to Memac Ogilvy and the region. In 2008, Adams was tasked with establishing creative commerce brand OgilvyAction (now VMLY&R Commerce) in the Middle East and North Africa, serving as MENA Regional Director until 2013.

His more than two decades of broader experience in shaping teams, strategy, and operations towards lasting business growth will be instrumental to the future direction and success of Memac Ogilvy’s UAE presence. Adams previously held the title of EMEA CEO for Geometry and VMLY&R Commerce CEO in Germany. Since 2021, Adams has been a member of the board of the German Advertising Association, representing the leading German agencies in the West.

“Claus was the standout choice to lead the charge for Memac Ogilvy in the UAE towards fresh creative thinking for our clients and new partnerships with ambitious global and local brands,” commented David Fox, Memac Ogilvy’s Chief Executive Officer MENA. “He understands the nuance of the region and the UAE market in particular, he’s proven himself as a leader of business growth, and he knows how to create a culture that energizes people to do their best work. This challenge, coupled with Memac Ogilvy’s diverse group of clients, is what drew Claus back to the region to steer our next chapter.”

“The opportunity to return to Memac Ogilvy in the UAE in 2022 was too great to resist,” added Adams. “Change is happening all around us in culture and business, and for decades this agency has stood apart for the transformative, award-winning ideas it brings to the brands we all love. I’m thrilled to be joining a team of exceptional talent and valued partners to play my part in creating meaningful work for such an exciting group of clients.”

-Ends-

Media Contact

Mina Kiwan

Associate Director, Media Relations

E: mina.kiwan@ogilvy.com

About Memac Ogilvy

Memac was born in 1984 when Edmond (Eddie) Moutran founded the company in Bahrain and it became a part of the Ogilvy network in 1998.

Ogilvy is an award-winning integrated creative network that makes brands matter for Fortune Global 500 companies as well as local businesses across more than 120 offices in 83 countries, including 12 offices across the Middle East and North Africa. The company creates experiences, design and communications that shape every aspect of a brands needs through six core capabilities: Brand Strategy, Advertising, Customer Engagement and Commerce, PR and Influence, Digital Transformation, and Partnerships.

Ogilvy is a WPP company (NASDAQ: WWPGY). For more information, visit http://www.memacogilvy.com/ or http://www.ogilvy.com/ , or follow Ogilvy on Twitter at @Ogilvy and on Facebook.com/Ogilvy.