Dubai, UAE: The illustrious Billionaire brand has welcomed a new Artistic Director to the team, Raffaele Riccio. He made his debut this summer at Billionaire at Sporting Monte-Carlo, with an extraordinary show in the iconic Salle Des Étoiles, coincidentally on his birthday. R iccio himself characterized the day as either the best birthday he could have ever hoped for or the worst. Fortunately, luck was on his side as the premiere of his dazzling new production not only drew the presence of the Prince of Monaco and a host of other A-list celebrities but also concluded with an overwhelming sea of standing ovations.

Raffaele Riccio moved from Italy to the Middle East over 15 years ago. It was during this time that he crossed paths with his mentor, Franco Dragone, and this encounter led him to choose Dubai as his permanent residence. Over the course of a decade, Riccio and Dragone collaborated closely, giving rise to Dubai's sole permanent show, La Perle. Additionally, Riccio played a pivotal role in the development of the award-winning theme park, The Land of Legends, which attracts millions of visitors from around the globe. Notably, one of the park's highlights is a parade created by none other than Raffaele Riccio himself.

Driven by an intense passion for the arts, Raffaele Riccio began his collaboration with the Masters of Extravaganza at Billionaire. Together, they embarked on the ambitious endeavour of bringing to life a remarkable spectacle, inspired by Riccio's visionary concept. Working closely with illustrators, Riccio's brainchild began to take shape.

Describing Billionaire's new show as an immersive 3D experience, Riccio envisions an audience that becomes an integral part of the extraordinary performances, fostering a sense of togetherness. Drawing inspiration from the world of cabaret, this innovative production comprises 16 acts that start with soulful elements and seamlessly transition into high-energy moments, ensuring that the audience remains captivated from the very beginning to the grand finale. The show boasts world-class talents, including dancers, musicians, actors, and acrobats, who collectively deliver three hours of pure entertainment with their unique skills.

“It is a great honor for me to have the opportunity to work for Billionaire, a highly esteemed and legendary brand. I have discovered an incredible team that exemplifies exceptional expertise & professionalism while Billionaire’s visionary and ambitious founder, Flavio Briatore, continuously inspires me to be creative and foster innovation in order to provide a distinctively unparalleled experience.” says Riccio.

“The emotions and reactions that our performances and special acts receive are a constant source of motivation and drive for us, ensuring that each guest who visits Billionaire has an unforgettable evening. Our commitment to excellence compels everyone on our team to always strive for their personal best.” he adds.

No detail is spared as the Masters of Extravaganza endeavour to deliver everything Dubai crowd desires, offering the quintessential Billionaire experience each night. From a splendid culinary affair to a show that can only be fully appreciated within the opulent confines of the Billionaire Dubai venue, this new production is an unmissable spectacle. As guests step through the stunning corridor adorned with luxurious red velvet, they are invited to partake in an experience that promises to be nothing short of extraordinary.

Date: Every Tuesday to Sunday

Every Tuesday to Sunday Restaurant Timing: 9pm till late

9pm till late Club Timing: Tuesday, Friday, & Sunday from midnight till 3am

Tuesday, Friday, & Sunday from midnight till 3am Location: Taj Hotel, Burj Khalifa Street, Dubai

ABOUT MAJESTAS

Majestas, leading curator of luxury hospitality, dining and entertainment experiences, controls the owned iconic brands Billionaire, Twiga, and Crazy Pizza and manages the licenses of two historic brands, Cova Montecarlo and Cipriani Montecarlo. The company is controlled 50% by entrepreneur Flavio Briatore and 50% by Far East Leisure, a company led by entrepreneur Francesco Costa.

Majestas is positioned amongst the most dynamic and fastest-growing companies in the luxury hospitality and F&B sector, with an Italian flair and a strong corporate culture in its DNA.

Majestas continues its global development through business growth in the most sought-after capitals and locations, with expansion projects. Today it is present in 6 countries with 19 venues - including 13 subsidiaries and 6 under license - across Europe, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East.

