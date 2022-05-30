Mathew brings over 11 years of award-winning managerial experience to the iconic beach club in Pearl Jumeira - -

Dubai, UAE – Nikki Beach Dubai has appointed Matthew Maynard as General Manager of the first and original beach club in Dubai, located in Pearl Jumeira. Already a key member of the Nikki Beach team, Matthew will take over the role after an incredibly successful year as Director of Food and Beverage at the world-renowned Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Dubai. With a global view of the brand, having also spent three months in charge of F&B at Nikki Beach Montenegro, his international experience will help him guide the Dubai team ongoing.

Matthew’s impressive career has awarded him expertise in virtually every aspect of the hospitality industry and allowed him to gain invaluable experience at each turn including his oversight of grand openings for multinational branded venues. He has worked for some of the most prestigious locations in London, including the Bluebird Café and The Trafalgar St James. Making the move to the beach club will see Matthew bring his passion for the restaurant industry to the iconic beachfront venue, leveraging his talent and skill in the hospitality field.

As Nikki Beach marks over 20 years in business as a global, multifaceted lifestyle hospitality company, and Nikki Beach Dubai celebrates its 6th anniversary, Mathew aims to embrace the brand’s rich heritage and further enhance Nikki Beach’s six core elements of music, dining, entertainment, fashion, film and art. Guests can expect exciting culinary and entertainment updates, as Matthew works together with resident DJ Mademoiselle Sabah.

Guests at Nikki Beach Dubai can expect a larger than life welcome from the newly appointed General Manager. Above all else, Matthew will ensure all guests experience Nikki Beach's much-treasured ethos, a Celebration Of Life.

