Marriott International has appointed Andreas Wissdorf as the new multi-property General Manager for four hotels and the iconic Arraya ballroom in Kuwait. With hospitality leadership experience spanning more than 30 years in International hotel operations, Wissdorf also brings a wealth of experience in having served at different levels of the Marriott organization.

A German national, Andreas’s career within the hospitality industry commenced in 1988 with Hilton as a trainee, later graduating in 1993 from IMHI, the joint Cornell , ESSEC program with a Master’s degree in Hospitality Management.

He began his Marriott journey in Frankfurt as Director of Food and Beverage and moved to Cairo Marriott Hotel in 1999 in the same position. This was followed by his first General Managers role at the Renaissance Hotel Alexandria in 2001 from where he joined the Middle East & Africa Continent Office in Dubai as Regional Director of Operations for six remarkable years supporting the growth of Marriott in the region. In 2010, Andreas moved to Marriott International Headquarters in Bethesda as Vice President of Operations supporting the reinvention of Marriott’s full service brands such as the JW and Renaissance brands.

In 2014 Andreas returned back to the Middle East in General Manager Roles for the Marriott Marquis Doha, the Dubai complex of St.Regis, W and Westin Habtoor city hotels, the pre-opening of the Marriott Palm Jumeirah, and most recently the conversion of the St Regis New Capital in Cairo – Egypt. Over the years Andreas has been awarded many recognitions, such as the General Manager of the Year Award, the General Manager Leadership Excellence Award, Hotel of the year Awards, next to leading the Marriott Business Councils for the Middle East & Africa for 5 years, all of which demonstrate his commitment to the hospitality industry.

Wissdorf expressed his delight to continue his journey managing the well-reputed Marriott properties in Kuwait, next to opening the long-awaited Marriott Executive Apartments Assima and the re-opening of the JW Marriott after 2 years of complete renovation, targeted to open later in 2022.

-Ends-

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,000 properties in 30 leading hotel brands spanning 130 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company now offers one travel program, Marriott BonvoyTM , replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®(SPG). For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.