Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Shatranj Capital Partners (SCP), a MENA based Private Equity fund focused on iconic franchise F&B brands, is honored to welcome the “Godfather of Emerging Markets” as named by Reuters, to its esteemed advisory as Senior Advisor.

Praised for his illustrious career as an emerging and frontier markets fund manager and investor, Dr. Mark Mobius is a key figure in developing international policy in emerging markets. Dr. Mobius brings over 30 years of investment expertise to Shatranj Capital Partners, further developing the depth and breadth of its future Board Members, operating partners and advisory.

Previously, Dr. Mobius grew Templeton Emerging Markets Group from $100 million in assets under management in six markets to over $40 billion in 70 countries, and most recently founded Mobius Capital Partners. A frequent guest on CNBC and Bloomberg, he is the author of 13 books focused on emerging markets and various financial subjects, has invested in more than 5,000 companies, and was featured in a comic book series, which has elevated his status in Asian financial markets to cultural icon and investment legend.

Commenting on the MENA landscape and his recent association with Shatranj Capital Partners, Dr. Mobius states, “MENA is poised for long-term and sustainable economic growth, driven by visionary leadership and state sponsored investment in infrastructure. I am witnessing rapid social and economic transformation and more favorable global sentiment. The team at Shatranj Capital has a reputation for regional expertise, unique sector insights, and credibility with iconic franchise F&B brands. Its efforts to promote a strong ESG culture, particularly in corporate governance, are attributes I look for in a leadership team when making investments. I believe Shatranj is well positioned for success as they have identified a regional problem with a solution that has a significant defensive moat.”

Mark Mobius holds multiple prestigious awards and has earned various industry accolades including: 50 Most Influential People in 2011 by Bloomberg Markets Magazine; Africa Investor Index Series Awards in 2010 by African Investor; and the Top 100 Most Powerful and Influential People in 2006 by Asiamoney.

About Mark Mobius

Mark Mobius is a fund manager and founder of Mobius Capital partners LLP. He earned his B.A. and M.S. in Communications from Boston University, and received a Ph.D in economics from MIT in 1964. He also studied at the University of Wisconsin, University of New Mexico, and Kyoto University in Japan. Later he went to work at Vickers-da-Costa, an international securities firm and became president of International Investment Trust Company in Taipei, the first and biggest investment company in Taiwan before moving to Franklin Templeton for over three decades. In 2018, Mobius launched Mobius Capital Partners with Carlos von Hardenberg.

About Shatranj Capital Partners

SCP aims to introduce a sector specific Private Equity fund focused on the buyout of promising F&B brands already operating in the region, where potential for profitable growth and operational efficiencies are evident. With 50 signed Letters of Intent from international F&B brands already in hand, SCP also plans to allocate funds towards the launch of select iconic brands that have never attempted to enter the MENA region before, creating a diverse brand portfolio built with economies of scale and shared services in mind. With no competing direct investment or strategic buyout firms operating in the region, SCP is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the abundant growth and optimization opportunities available in MENA F&B.

