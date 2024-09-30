KUWAIT – United Projects for Aviation Company, a commercial real estate and facilities management company, announced that Eng. Hamad Malallah has been named as its new CEO, effective from 1 January 2025.

Malallah succeeds Nadia Akil, who served as UPAC CEO from 2012 until her recent appointment as CEO of Reem Mall in Abu Dhabi, UAE. UPAC co-developed Reem Mall in partnership with Agility Global and National Real Estate Holding Company (NREC).

Prior to his appointment, Malallah was VP of Operations for UPAC. Since 2013, he led a team responsible for managing over 24,000 SQM of commercial real estate at Kuwait International Airport, including parking, maintenance, and related facilities within Terminal 1, Terminal 4, Terminal 3 (Sheikh Saad Terminal) and Discovery Mall. Prior to joining UPAC, Malallah held various senior positions with the Agility group, including as Director of the Transport Department.

Malallah’s appointment comes shortly after UPAC announced the signing of a 17-year agreement with Kuwait’s Touristic Enterprises Company (TEC) to operate Al Messilah Beach, a new, 70,000+ SQM multi-use beachfront leisure and entertainment destination.

Under the agreement, UPAC will manage and operate the facility, handling all components from leasing, facility management, and overall project operations. Al Messilah Beach was recently redeveloped by TEC and is set to become a landmark attraction and a ‘must visit’ lifestyle and community destination that enhances the tourism offering in Kuwait.

The Al Messilah Beach complex consists of four swimming pools, a variety of kids’ waterslides and wet activities, including a wave pool and a Sky Trail amusement park game. The facility also will feature commercial areas set for restaurants, cafes and retail. The property also includes a multi-purpose events hall, an expansive beach to be used for a variety of sports activities, management offices, and 340 shaded parking spots.

About UPAC

Established in 2000, publicly listed on Boursa Kuwait, and headquartered in Kuwait, UPAC is a leading commercial real estate and facilities management company with a specialization in Build Operate Transfer (BOT) initiatives. Its services cover project management and consultancy, real estate development as well as property and facilities management. UPAC manages over 24,000 sqm of commercial space at the Kuwait International Airport (Terminal 1), Sheikh Saad Terminal. UPAC is part of the Kuwaiti-led consortium developing Abu Dhabi’s Reem Mall, a $1.3 billion project spread over nearly 270,000 sqm. For more information, please visit the website: www.upac.com.kw

About Agility Global

Agility Global is a multi-business operator and long-term investor in global and regional businesses. Its portfolio of diversified international assets includes the world’s largest aviation services company (Menzies Aviation); a global fuel logistics business (Tristar); a leading logistics parks developer and operator across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (Agility Logistics Parks); and other businesses in digital logistics, e-commerce logistics, remote-site services, and public-sector logistics. It holds minority stakes in DSV, the world’s third-largest freight forwarder; Reem Mall, a mega-mall in Abu Dhabi; commercial real estate and supply chain companies in the GCC, and emerging technology companies in e-commerce enablement, energy transition, digital supply chain, and more. Agility Global has a global footprint across six continents and 70+ countries, with a workforce of 50,000 employees. It is publicly listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

For more information about Agility Global, visit www.agilityglobal.com

About Reem Mall

Reem Mall, located in Abu Dhabi, is a $1.3 billion development that is the ultimate destination for shopping, dining, lifestyle and entertainment. The mall spans over 185,000 SQM of Gross Leasable Area, making it one of the largest malls in the region. With more than 400 stores, including 80 F&B units and 6,400 parking spaces, it caters to visitors from all over the UAE and beyond. Reem Mall has a wide range of anchor stores, including Carrefour, Homecentre (largest in the UAE), Zara, VOX Cinemas with private rooms, Snow Abu Dhabi, the largest snow park in the country, and Centrepoint. It also features unique retail concepts, such as the world’s only Bloomingdale’s Beauty, Eataly, Sephora, the UAE’s only Fratelli Damianti Parfum stores, and Fit & Glam, exclusive to Abu Dhabi.

For daily updates, please follow @reemmall on (Instagram, Facebook, & Twitter).

About NREC

Established in 1973 and listed in Boursa Kuwait, National Real Estate Company (NREC) is a real estate investment, development and property manager based in the Middle East and North Africa. The Company’s portfolio comprises a mix of retail, commercial and residential properties in the region.