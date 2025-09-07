Cairo, Egypt – Egypt’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Dr. Amr Talaat, has appointed Eng. Mahmoud Sofrata as the new Vice President for ICT Markets Development at the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA).

Sofrata brings more than 25 years of experience in business development and strategic transformation at leading multinationals including Honeywell and Hewlett-Packard (HP). His career spans leadership roles across the Middle East, Africa, Russia, Central Asia, and Turkey, in addition to his expertise in tech entrepreneurship, AI-driven solutions and green energy technologies.

Prior to joining ITIDA, Sofrata served as Regional Director of Industrial Safety at Honeywell International in Dubai, where he led operations across multiple regions. He spearheaded a five-year strategic plan that delivered sustained growth, drove industrial localization programs including local manufacturing projects in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, and launched IoT-enabled safety solutions for high-risk industries such as oil& gas and mining.

Sofrata also led initiatives such as Digital Classrooms and Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) to advance digital transformation in education and enterprise sectors. His leadership record further includes strengthening supply chain efficiency, developing sales and distribution channels, expanding markets across Africa, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, and empowering local talent while increasing women’s representation in leadership roles.

Since joining ITIDA in 2024 as the Director of ICT Markets Development, Sofrata has accelerated the growth of Egypt’s IT and offshoring industries through strategic partnerships, market expansion initiatives, and investment promotion programs that reinforced Egypt’s global competitiveness as a premier digital services hub.

Mahmoud Sofrata holds a Bachelor’s degree in Electronics and Communications Engineering from Cairo University and is recognized for his commitment to talent development, digital skills empowerment, and building high-performance teams to meet the demands of international markets.