Dubai: Maersk has appointed Lisa Park as its new Managing Director for the United Arab Emirates (UAE), effective October 1, 2024. In her new role, she will also lead the business and teams in Oman and Qatar.

Lisa Park has over twenty-two years of experience in the logistics and shipping industry. She has held several roles and leadership positions across functions in the A.P. Moller - Maersk organisation and its different brands. Park comes from the position of Regional Head of Sales for the Indian Subcontinent, Middle East and Africa region (IMEA), where she led a high-performing team to deliver growth and build strong relationships with key clients across the region. Her prior leadership roles include commercial strategy and business development, where she successfully led initiatives that drove market expansion and revenue diversification. Lisa is a strong advocate of diversity and inclusion.

Richard Morgan, Managing Director, Indian Subcontinent, Middle East, and Africa, said, “With a comprehensive understanding of our business and our customers and a keen ability to mobilise strong teams, I am confident that under Lisa's leadership, we will continue to achieve new growth milestones for UAE, Oman and Qatar.”

Lisa Park said, “I am excited about accepting the new role of leading the business and team in UAE. I have spent the last four years in this market, and I am happy to get an opportunity to put all the experience I have gathered from my work here and within Maersk into the growth of our business in the UAE.” She added, “I am confident that along with the strong team we have in UAE, I will be able to contribute to our business strategy and build further on our priorities here.”

About A.P. Moller – Maersk

A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As a global leader in shipping services, the company operates in more than 130 countries and employs over 100,000 people worldwide. Maersk is aiming to reach net zero emissions by 2040 across the entire business with new technologies, new vessels, and green fuels. For more information: www.maersk.com