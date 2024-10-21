Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: M42, the tech-enabled global health powerhouse, announces the appointment of Dr. Summia Zaher as the new Chief Executive Officer of Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children. Under her leadership, the hospital will continue to drive excellence in women’s and children’s healthcare across the GCC, establishing itself as a clear benchmark in the region.

Dr. Summia joined Danat Al Emarat as Medical Director and brings over two decades of experience in healthcare, with a strong background in non-invasive treatments and minimal-intervention labor practices. Originally from the U.K., her extensive experience with the National Health Service (NHS) and her leadership fellowship in obstetrics equip her with valuable insights that align with the hospital’s mission to deliver exceptional care for women and children in the region.

Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of M42 and Chairman of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said: “Dr. Summia’s leadership and expertise are valuable to Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women and Children’s mission to provide world-class care in the region. We are confident that under her leadership, the hospital will continue to set new standards in women’s healthcare and further cement its position as a leader.”

Since joining Danat Al Emarat, Dr. Summia has played a key role in strengthening the hospital’s Research and Development Committee and spearheading projects focused on exceptional patient outcomes. She is a strong advocate of patient education, ensuring that women are empowered with knowledge to make informed decisions about their health.

Commenting on her appointment, Dr. Summia said: “I am honored to lead Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women and Children as we continue to advance women’s healthcare in the UAE and the region. The all-female executive team at the hospital understands patients’ need and is driving our focus, which is to continue providing exceptional care to every woman and child patient at the hospital and advance care at a national and regional level.”

Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children is committed to comprehensive, patient-centered care, combining the expertise of obstetricians, midwives, psychologists, physio, dieticians, and other specialists to support women throughout their health journeys. The hospital also plays an active role in the development of future healthcare professionals, with residency programs in obstetrics and pediatrics that train Emirati doctors.

For more information about Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children or to book an appointment, please call 800 96626 or visit https://danatalemarat.ae.

About M42

M42 is a first-of-its-kind, global tech-enabled health powerhouse committed to the sustainable future of health. The Abu Dhabi-headquartered company is transforming lives through innovative solutions that are solving the world’s most critical health and diagnostic challenges. By harnessing unique medical and data-centric technologies, including genomics and AI, M42 is delivering the highest level of personalized, precise, and preventative health solutions to impactfully disrupt the global health landscape.

M42 has over 20,000 employees and more than 450 facilities in 26 countries. Established in 2022, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 combines leading health technologies with state-of-the-art healthcare facilities to deliver world-class health solutions, services and care.

The M42 group includes Diaverum, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi, among others.

About Danat Al Emarat Hospital

Danat Al Emarat, part of the M42 group, is a world-class specialty women and children’s hospital located in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The five-story hospital, accredited as a clinical research center by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, covers an area of 58,000 square meters, with 225 beds. The hospital offers a comprehensive range of inpatient and outpatient medical and surgical services including Neonatology & Pediatrics, Surgery, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Internal Medicine, Women’s Diagnostics & Breast Imaging, and others, all of which are equipped with the latest technology and led by highly qualified clinicians to provide unmatched patient and family-centered care.

Our medical team is hand-picked from the international and local market specializing in numerous sub-specialties. Our 130+ consultants and primary care physicians work closely together to ensure the entire needs of women and children are addressed in a single convenient location and to the highest standards.

For more information, please contact:

Maroun Farah

Senior Media Relations Manager

Weber Shandwick

e-mail: mfarah@webershandwick.com