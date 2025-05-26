Her appointment signals M42’s continued commitment to strengthening patient-centered care and expanding healthcare in the Emirates.

Abu Dhabi: M42, a global health leader powered by artificial intelligence (AI), technology and genomics, announced the appointment of Dr. Moza Ajaif Al Zaabi as Chief Executive Officer of Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Hospital in Al Batayeh, Sharjah.

Dr. Moza brings over 20 years of experience spanning clinical practice, hospital commissioning, and executive leadership. She previously served as the founding CEO of both Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital and Adam Vital Ortho-Spinal & Sports Medicine Hospital, where she played a pivotal role in guiding these institutions from conception to full operational excellence.

A specialist in pediatrics, Dr. Moza holds a postgraduate qualification from the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (UK), and a master’s degree in healthcare management from the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland. She is also a proud alumna of the UAE Women’s Leadership Program, delivered by the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development - an initiative designed to empower the next generation of national leaders.

Commenting on her appointment, Dimitris Moulavasilis, Group Chief Executive Officer of M42, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Moza Ajaif Al Zaabi as the Chief Executive Officer of Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Hospital in Sharjah. Dr. Moza's extensive experience, track record in establishing and operating major hospitals in the UAE, and dedication to healthcare excellence, make her the ideal leader to drive our mission of providing patient-centered, specialized world-class services. Her appointment underscores M42's commitment to expanding and enhancing healthcare in the region. Under her guidance, Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Hospital will continue to thrive and set new standards in healthcare delivery."

Prior to her new role, Dr. Moza served as a Consultant Pediatrician at Al Qassimi Hospital and held an academic position as Adjunct Clinical Assistant Professor at the University of Sharjah. She currently chairs the Innovation Panel for Healthcare Solutions, reinforcing her dedication to progressive, future-focused leadership in the healthcare sector.

Reflecting on her appointment, Dr. Moza said: “It is a privilege to lead Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Hospital at such a dynamic point in its development. I am committed to enhancing our services, empowering our teams, and ensuring every patient receives the highest standard of care. Together, we will build upon a strong foundation and shape a forward-thinking healthcare model for the community.”

Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Hospital plays a vital role in improving access to specialized, long-term, and post-acute care in the Emirates. World-class clinical experts from M42’s network of esteemed hospitals — including Imperial College London Diabetes Centre (ICLDC), Amana Healthcare, Mubadala Health Dubai and Healthpoint — are delivering advanced treatments and specialized medical expertise following M42’s strategic investment partnership with the UAE’s Ministry of Defence to manage and operate the hospital. This partnership marked M42’s strategic expansion into the UAE’s northern areas to transform healthcare delivery and make high-quality healthcare accessible to all segments of society.

About Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Hospital

Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Hospital, part of the M42 group, is a 200-bed, state-of-the-art medical facility in Al Batayeh, Sharjah. Spanning 45,000 square meters, the hospital plays a vital role in improving access to specialized, long-term, and post-acute care, reflecting M42’s commitment to advancing health outcomes across the UAE and wider region. Originally established to serve the military and their families, Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Hospital has expanded its services to welcome communities across the Emirates. The hospital offers a wide range of multidisciplinary medical and surgical specialties, including Family Medicine, Internal Medicine, Emergency Care, Diabetes & Endocrinology, and Psychiatry – all delivered through a preventive, personalized, and highly patient-centered approach.

Leveraging world-class clinical expertise from across the M42 network, including Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, Healthpoint, Amana Healthcare, and Mubadala Health Dubai, Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Hospital ensures that every patient receives exceptional care tailored to their individual needs. Rooted in a mission to provide quality care through an exceptional patient experience, and driven by a vision to transform the regional healthcare landscape, the facility continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of care in the Emirates and beyond.

For more information, please visit, www.ssbzh.ae

About M42

M42 is a global health champion powered by artificial intelligence (AI), technology and genomics to advance innovation in health for people and the planet. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, M42 combines its specialized, state-of-the-art facilities with integrated health solutions like genomics and biobanks, and harnesses advanced technologies to deliver precise, preventive and predictive care, to impactfully disrupt traditional healthcare models and positively impact lives globally.

Established in 2022, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 has more than 480 facilities in 26 countries and over 20,000 employees. M42 includes renowned healthcare providers including Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Danat Al Emarat, Diaverum, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Hospital, and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi. As well as operating the Emirati Genome Programme, M42 runs Abu Dhabi BioBank and Abu Dhabi Health Data Services (ADHDS), a global tech-enabled healthcare company operating Malaffi.

