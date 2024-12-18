Dubai, UAE – LIVE LARGE, Dubai’s leading luxury short-term rental company, has announced two significant leadership appointments as part of its continued expansion. Aaron Macapulay has been promoted to the role of Luxury Rental Director, while Gerard Tiauson has joined the company as Operations Manager.

Aaron Macapulay brings with him a wealth of experience, having held senior roles in Dubai’s top hospitality establishments and luxury real estate sector. His expertise in providing exceptional guest experiences and understanding the nuances of Dubai’s high-end market make him an ideal choice to lead LIVE LARGE’s luxury rental division.

Founder Ryan Kasper commented on the appointment:

“Aaron has been instrumental in helping us deliver the exceptional quality and service that LIVE LARGE is known for. His deep understanding of both luxury hospitality and real estate aligns perfectly with our vision as we enter this next phase of growth.”

The announcement comes on the back of LIVE LARGE’s most significant period of growth since its inception in 2020. The company has successfully doubled its portfolio of design-led luxury properties in the past six months, including the addition of eight exclusive villas in highly sought-after areas such as Jumeirah and Palm Jumeirah.

Joining alongside Aaron, Gerard Tiauson steps into the role of Operations Manager, where he will oversee and optimize day-to-day operations across the growing property portfolio. His operational expertise will ensure LIVE LARGE continues to deliver a seamless experience for both property owners and high-net-worth guests.

The surge in growth comes amid an unprecedented influx of affluent international visitors to Dubai, driving an increased demand for luxury short-term rentals. According to the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, visitor numbers are anticipated to reach even greater heights in 2025, further enhancing opportunities within the luxury short-stay sector.

About LIVE LARGE

Founded in 2020, LIVE LARGE is Dubai’s foremost luxury short-term rental company, curating a handpicked portfolio of exclusive, design-led properties tailored for discerning travelers. LIVE LARGE blends hospitality expertise with luxury real estate acumen, offering a boutique experience that combines world-class service, five-star amenities, and unparalleled attention to detail.

The portfolio spans some of Dubai’s most coveted locations, including record-breaking rentals in Downtown Dubai and Palm Jumeirah. LIVE LARGE properties are distinguished by their exceptional interiors, personalized concierge offerings, and commitment to delivering memorable stays for global travelers seeking the finest Dubai has to offer.

For more information about LIVE LARGE and its luxury offerings, please visit livelarge.ae