Renuka Jagtiani will continue as Chairwoman, with a focus on the Group’s vision, strategy and new business development.

Dubai, UAE – Landmark Group, the UAE-based retail and hospitality conglomerate, has appointed Kabir Lumba as the new CEO for Landmark Retail. Kabir will spearhead the Group’s retail business growth in key markets in Middle East and South-East Asia. Former CEO/ Chairwoman Renuka Jagtiani will remain closely involved in the business in her capacity as Chairwoman for the Group and will focus on developing the overall vision, strategy and strengthening governance.

Kabir joined Landmark Group in 2004, heading its business operations in India. In 2018, he moved to Dubai and held several senior roles, including Group Director for the retail conglomerate in the Middle East and CEO of the Group’s largest fashion business, Max Fashion, which is now one the leading value-fashion brands in the region. Under his leadership, Max recorded sustained growth milestones, including increased online sales, entry into the South-East Asian market, and reigniting the business in Egypt.

Landmark Retail will maintain its commitment to delivering exceptional value to its customers and its stakeholders addressing changing customer behaviours and needs. Kabir will be responsible for the retail division across multiple territories, as well as strengthening its digital and omnichannel presence.

Commenting on the new appointment, Renuka Jagtiani said: “Over the last decade, Landmark Group has achieved continued success and growth across brands and geographies. This is a result of our commitment to remain agile, stay relevant to the times, and adapt to constantly evolving customer and market needs.

“As we look to embrace new possibilities, it is imperative that we appoint a proactive, future-focused leader who believes in our vision and can forge an exciting new era for our retail business. Having been a part of Landmark Group for 18 years, Kabir has a great understanding of the Group and business and displays remarkable leadership and people skills. I am proud today to transition the responsibility of the CEO, Landmark Retail to Kabir, who embodies the Group’s values.”

Renuka added: The business will continue to be an intrinsic part of my life. In my role as Chair, I will be able to devote more effort to furthering the Group’s vision and strategy, spending more time on the Group’s other business verticals and exploring new business opportunities.”

Kabir said: “I am grateful for the trust and confidence the Landmark Group’s Board of Directors have placed in me for this key role, and I am excited to unlock the next phase of growth for the division, both across brands and geographies. I am committed to driving value creation by building on our Group’s established legacy in the region and strengthening the bonds between our brands and millions of customers, through innovation across business. I am very fortunate to work with a strong senior leadership team and am confident that collectively we will continue our journey of growth under the able guidance and direction of our dedicated management.”

About Landmark Group

Founded in 1973 in Bahrain, the Landmark Group has successfully grown into one of the largest and most successful retail organisations in the Middle East and India. An international, diversified retail and hospitality conglomerate that encourages entrepreneurship to consistently deliver exceptional value, the Group operates over 2,200 outlets encompassing over 30 million square feet across the Middle East, North Africa, India and Southeast Asia.

Landmark Group has a strong workforce of over 42,000 employees and provides a value-driven product range for the family through its retail concepts: Centrepoint, Babyshop, Splash, SHOEMART, Lifestyle, Max, Shoexpress, Home Centre, Home Box, Emax, UAE’s first food discounter, VIVA and Styli, the Group’s first online-only fashion offering.

The Group is committed to being an employer of choice and has been recognized over the years, recently being named one of Asia’s and the Middle East’s top 5 Best Workplaces in 2021 by Great Place to Work®

The Group brands ensure the delivery of a seamless shopping experience to customers through a keen focus on their e-commerce and omni-channel capabilities

The Group has also diversified in the leisure, food and hospitality with Landmark Leisure, Citymax Hotels, Fitness First and Foodmark, the restaurant division, which operates the Group's own and franchise food outlets.

As a high-volume retailer, Landmark Group operates the MENA region’s largest privately-owned logistics and distribution hub. The company has now advanced to offer 3PL Logistics services with the launch its fully automated Mega Distribution Centre at JAFZA, Dubai under the brand name of Omega Logistics.

