Leading Italian luxury fashion brand Dolce&Gabbana has opened a new 1,500-sq-m luxury centre in Diriyah, The City of Earth, featuring a boutique and café, DG Caffè.

The brand centre, one of Dolce&Gabbana’s largest worldwide, seamlessly blends Italian elegance with traditional Najdi architectural heritage, enhancing the vibrant atmosphere of Bujairi Terrace - Diriyah's premier fine dining destination and a centerpiece of Diriyah Company's urban development project.

Drawing inspiration from Italy’s rich culinary tradition, DG Caffè at the heart of the boutique features a carefully curated menu tailored to Saudi tastes, said a statement from Diriyah Company.

Dolce&Gabbana collections - including clothing, accessories, fine jewellery, watches, beauty and home décor--are showcased on bespoke displays framed by a dynamic ceiling system that amplifies the sense of space.

The boutique features an exclusive Abaya section, showcasing Dolce&Gabbana's dedication to honoring and celebrating local cultural traditions, it stated.

"We are excited to unveil Dolce&Gabbana's new boutique and café that will add an additional touch of luxury to the vibrant setting of Bujairi Terrace, our premier dining and retail destination," remarked Diriyah Company Group CEO Jerry Inzerillo.

"As we progress on our journey to create the world’s greatest gathering place and a centre point of cultural tourism - one that will feature more than 1,000 retail outlets and dining concepts spanning 566,000 sq m - we invite global business partners to join us on this remarkable journey," added Inzerillo.

Diriyah is a city within a city and a premier live-work-play destination that will be home for over 100,000 residents.

Under transformation by Diriyah Company, it is projected to attract 50 million annual visits by 2030, driven by its world-class living, retail, hospitality, and cultural offering that will serve as a benchmark for future retail and lifestyle development, said Inzerillo.

"Since its opening, Bujairi Terrace and the Unesco World Heritage Site of At Turaif have welcomed over two million visits, with tourists and locals alike drawn to world-class cultural, dining and retail experiences in a historic setting," he added.

