Dubai, UAE - Land Sterling, a leading real estate consultancy firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Said El Haouasli as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 October 2024.

With over 20 years of leadership experience in real estate and community management, Said is set to steer the company towards further growth and innovation.

Said joins Land Sterling with a wealth of experience, having held senior roles at prominent organisations such as MAF Dalkia, Imdaad, DAMAC and Dubai Community Management. His strategic expertise and hands-on leadership approach will be pivotal as Land Sterling continues its trajectory of delivering excellence across the MENA region and beyond.

Commenting on his appointment, Said El Haouasli said, “I am excited to take on this new role and lead Land Sterling into its next chapter. We will continue to build on the company’s strong foundation while embracing new opportunities and challenges. My focus is on fostering collaboration and innovation to drive growth and enhance client value.”

Abdelbasset Betraoui, the outgoing CEO, who will remain on the board, expressed his confidence in Said’s leadership: “Said’s deep industry knowledge and strong leadership skills make him the ideal choice to lead Land Sterling. I am proud of what we’ve achieved, and I look forward to seeing the company thrive under his guidance.”

Said’s appointment comes at a time of expansion and transformation for Land Sterling, which continues to strengthen its presence as a trusted real estate consultancy partner across the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe.

About Land Sterling

Land Sterling is a premier real estate consultancy company, providing a comprehensive range of specialist expert property analysis, cost modelling and solutions across diverse market sectors.

Land Sterling offers advanced capabilities across all facets of real estate consultancy.

Expertise spans project management, cost consultancy, building and facilities management consultancy, strategic advisory, property valuation, and more, delivering a whole life-cycle one-stop solution for all real estate needs.

Headquartered in the UAE and actively operating for the past 15 years, Land Sterling has established itself as a trusted partner throughout the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe, enabling clients to make trusted informed property decisions.

The company's capabilities and professionalism is further reinforced by its regulated oversight by market bodies, including the RICS, CIOB, and International Valuation Standards.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Vleran Ilazi

Marketing and Communications Manager

E: marketing@landsterling.com