Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, today announced the appointment of Nidal Azba as Managing Director for Kyndryl in Saudi Arabia. In this newly expanded role, Nidal will oversee Kyndryl’s business in the Kingdom and strengthen its contribution to Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation under Vision 2030, while continuing his current responsibilities as Kyndryl’s Chief Technology Officer and Delivery Leader for the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.

With more than two decades of experience leading large-scale transformation programs across the Middle East, North America and Europe, Nidal has built a reputation for enterprise modernization and delivery leadership at scale. Before joining Kyndryl, he held senior roles at IBM, including MEA Chief Technology Officer, Solution Director, and Chief Architect, where he partnered with leading financial services, energy, and government organizations to modernize mission-critical systems.

“I’m honored to take on this expanded mandate at such a pivotal time for the Kingdom,” said Nidal Azba. “Saudi Arabia is advancing rapidly in its digital transformation journey, and I look forward to working closely with Kyndryl’s customers, partners, and the broader ecosystem to help them modernize mission-critical systems, unlock innovation, and build resilient, future-ready operations.”

“By appointing Nidal to lead our Saudi business, we are combining deep technical expertise with trusted leadership," said Pieter Bil, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Kyndryl MEA. "This move strengthens our ability to deliver transformative outcomes at scale and reinforces our commitment to the Kingdom and its Vision 2030 ambitions.”

Nidal earned a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Management Information Systems from Western Connecticut State University and a Master of Engineering (MEng) in Technology Management from Fairfield University.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl is a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services offering advisory, implementation and managed service capabilities to thousands of customers in more than 60 countries. As the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, the Company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com