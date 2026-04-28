Kristina Shinkareva has been part of Reputation House since 2022, when she joined as an Account Director. Over the years, she has played a key role in building and scaling client operations, later transitioning to the position of Chief Operating Officer. As COO, she led two major global transformations that redefined the company’s operational and technological foundation.

The decision of the Board of Directors was made in February 2026, with Ms. Shinkareva officially took office in April, 2026.

In 2024, during the company’s transition from an agency model to a technology-driven business, Reputation House faced a significant operational crisis. Under Ms. Shinkareva’s leadership, internal processes were rebuilt, communication frameworks were restructured, and automation was introduced across core workflows, enabling the company to establish a more scalable and resilient operating model.

In early 2025, she led a large-scale technological transformation, overseeing the simultaneous launch of four IT projects focused on SaaS solutions in the reputation management space. This marked the company’s transition toward becoming a technology provider with proprietary products.

In early 2026, Ms. Shinkareva led the next stage of the company’s strategic evolution, expanding its focus from online reputation management to digital risk management. As part of this shift, Reputation House introduced two flagship solutions — RiskCheck and Risk Control Center — aimed at helping companies manage and control their digital exposure.

Ms. Shinkareva succeeds Dima Raketa, who had served as CEO since 2019 and led the company through a period of international expansion and market growth.

“I am grateful to the team and the Board of Directors for their trust. We are entering a stage where digital presence directly impacts business outcomes, and our focus is to build systems that allow companies to understand, manage, and control their digital risks at scale. Together with our international team, we will continue developing products that set a new standard for how businesses operate in the digital environment,” said Kristina Shinkareva, Chief Executive Officer of Reputation House.

As CEO, Ms. Shinkareva will focus on accelerating the company’s global expansion, advancing its digital risk protection solutions, and scaling its remote-first operating model.

About Reputation House:

Reputation House is an international technology company specializing in Digital Risk Protection. Its proprietary platform provides companies and individuals a single control center to monitor and manage digital reputation risks across search engines, AI systems, media environments, and review platforms before they become business damages.

More about Reputation House at https://reputation.house