Dubai – Knight Frank MENA is proud to announce the appointment of Andrew Cleator as the new Associate Partner for the Prime Residential department in Dubai. With a rich history of success in the luxury real estate market, this move reinforces Knight Frank's commitment to delivering exceptional services and positions Andrew Cleator as a key player in advancing the firm's standing both locally and as part of Knight Frank's global leadership.

Bringing over 17 years of seasoned expertise to the table, Andrew Cleator has cultivated an impressive track record. In his prior role as the Managing Director at Luxhabitat Sotheby’s International Realty, he steered notable transactions to success, such as the Ultra Prime Mansion on the Dubai Hills Street of Dreams - Hills Grove, 5 Bedroom custom Penthouse at the W Residences - Palm Jumeirah, multiple Palm Jumeirah Palm Jumeirah Villas, along with other distinguished ventures.

With a proven track record of excellence, Andrew Cleator has consistently demonstrated his commitment to industry best practices. His impressive list of accolades includes being the recipient of theTop Sales Transaction 2017 at Luxhabitat, and recognition as one of the Top 20 Most Trusted Real Estate Professionals in Dubai. Additionally, he earned the esteemed title of Luxhabitat's Agent of the Year in 2018.

Expressing his excitement, Andrew Cleator says: "I’m absolutely delighted to be appointed as an Associate Partner with Knight Frank MENA. Knight Frank's exceptional presence in the ultra-prime residential sector on a global scale is truly remarkable, and I am fully embracing the challenge extended by James.”

Adding onto this, James Lewis – Managing Director of Knight Frank MENA says: “We are excited to welcome Andrew Cleator to Knight Frank. He has a long-standing and respected reputation, his pedigree augments Knight Frank’s proposition to HNWI’s assisting them to successfully navigate the Dubai market.”

About Knight Frank:

Knight Frank LLP is the leading independent global property consultancy. Headquartered in London, the Knight Frank network has 487 offices across 53 territories and more than 20,000 people The Group advises clients ranging from individual owners and buyers to major developers, investors, and corporate tenants. For further information about the Firm, please visit www.knightfrank.com.

In the MENA region, we have strategically positioned offices in key countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, and Egypt. For the past 13 years, we have been offering integrated residential and commercial real estate services, including transactional support, consultancy, and management.

Understanding the unique intricacies of local markets is at the core of what we do, we blend this understanding with our global resources to provide you with tailored solutions that meet your specific needs. At Knight Frank, excellence, innovation, and a genuine focus on our clients drive everything we do. We are not just consultants; we are trusted partners in property ready to support you on your real estate journey, no matter the scale of your endeavour.

Let's connect socially - find us on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter. For more information and to explore how we can be your partners in property, please visit our website at https://www.knightfrank.com.sa/

For all Media and PR inquiries, please contact:

Roksar Kamal, Press Manager

Roksar.kamal@me.knightfrank.com