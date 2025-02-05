Dubai, UAE: The Middle East Public Relations Association (MEPRA) has announced the re-election of Kate Midttun, Founder & CEO of Acorn Strategy, as Chairperson for a second consecutive term. Jon Barber, Vice President of Marketing & Communications at TECOM Group Dubai, has also been re-elected as Vice Chair. Both leaders were first elected in 2022 and will continue to drive MEPRA’s vision for growth, excellence, and industry advancement across the region for the next two years.

Under their leadership, MEPRA has gone from strength to strength, expanding its influence and impact across the Middle East. The association has seen a significant increase in membership, welcoming more agencies, corporates, and individual professionals into its growing community. Key industry partnerships have been strengthened, with MEPRA establishing a strong presence in Kuwait through its participation in the Kuwait Summit in 2024 and expanding its footprint in Qatar with the inaugural MEPRA Qatar Leadership Majlis set to take place on 26 February in Doha.

The past year marked MEPRA’s most successful awards ceremony to date, with a record-breaking number of entries and attendees. In a major milestone, MEPRA also launched its Artificial Intelligence Guidelines in both Arabic and English, further solidifying its role as a thought leader in the industry.

“Leading MEPRA over the past two years has been an honour, and I am delighted to continue in this role. Our industry is evolving rapidly, and MEPRA remains committed to driving excellence, fostering innovation, and supporting PR professionals across the region. With our continued growth and ambitious plans for 2025, we are excited to build on this momentum and make an even greater impact,” said Kate Midttun, Chairperson of MEPRA.

Alongside the reappointment of the Chair and Vice Chair, MEPRA has also announced the promotion of Dalya Mohamed to General Manager. Over the past three years, Dalya has played a pivotal role in driving MEPRA’s growth and success, working closely with the board to expand the association’s reach and deliver impactful initiatives.

Jon Barber, Vice Chair of MEPRA added, “The past two years have been a period of significant growth and transformation for MEPRA. From record-breaking events to deeper regional engagement, we have made great strides in strengthening our industry. As we look to the future, our focus remains on expanding MEPRA’s reach, providing valuable opportunities for our members, and ensuring that the PR and communications profession in the Middle East continues to thrive.”

With strong leadership in place, MEPRA is set to build on its successes and continue shaping the future of public relations and communications in the region.

About the Middle East Public Relations Association (MEPRA):

MEPRA is the leading industry body for the public relations and communications industry in the Middle East, with over 1,000 members. Founded in 2001, MEPRA drives growth, sets standards of excellence, and fosters a strong, connected community of PR professionals.

For more information visit www.mepra.org

Contact: Dalya Mohamed - dalya@mepra.org