Dubai, UAE - District 8, Dubai Marina’s newest multi-concept dining and social destination, announces the appointment of Kadir Dogan as General Manager. With over a decade of experience in luxury hospitality, Dogan brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to District 8, where he will oversee the launch and operations of this most-awaited venue.

Kadir’s extensive background includes successful tenures at renowned establishments across Dubai, including roles at Zenon Restaurant & Lounge and Nusr-Et. His recent position as Assistant General Manager at Zenon Dubai offered him a deep insight into Dubai’s ever-evolving dining scene, enabling him to contribute innovative ideas to District 8. Prior to that, Kadir spent six years at the award-winning Nusr-Et, where he honed his skills in premium dining and tailored customer experiences, creating memorable engagements for both local and international guests.

At District 8, Kadir is tasked with leading an exceptional team of almost 300 professionals to deliver an experience that merges high-end dining with sophisticated entertainment. District 8’s three unique venues - Blume, Rodina, and Luxuria - offer distinctive culinary and social experiences.

Inspired by the Silk Road, Blume features Mediterranean and Far Eastern influences in a lush, exotic setting that is perfect for gatherings. Rodina, a nod to Russian heritage, provides an elegant fine dining atmosphere with curated live performances. Luxuria, a regal-themed karaoke lounge, transforms nightlife with its opulent décor, live entertainment, and bespoke guest experiences.

“District 8 is where global cultures, refined tastes, and unforgettable experiences come together,” shares Kadir. “Each concept is designed to surprise and delight, creating a dynamic hub that evolves with every

visit. I’m excited to lead this extraordinary project and to help establish District 8 as a landmark in Dubai’s luxury scene.”

Brought to life by the acclaimed Alex Investment Group, the visionaries behind the celebrated Zenon Restaurant, District 8 is set to be a trailblazer in Dubai Marina. With an unwavering commitment to luxury and authenticity, the group has crafted a destination that merges culinary artistry with immersive entertainment.

For reservations, more information, and updates, follow District 8 on Instagram @DistrictEightDubai

District 8

Location: Marina Walk, Dubai Marina

Valet Parking: Valet parking is available.

Hours of Operation (Daily):

Blume - 7 am until 3 am

Rodina - 5pm until 1 am

Luxuria - 9pm until 5 am

Reservation details:

Blume: blume@districteightdubai.com

Rodina: rodina@districteightdubai.com

Luxuria: luxuria@districteightdubai.com

About District 8

District 8 is Dubai Marina’s premier multi-concept destination, set to redefine the city's dining and nightlife scene with a blend of culinary sophistication and immersive entertainment. Unveiling in November 2024, District 8 features three distinct experiences under one opulent roof: Blume, Rodina, and Luxuria. Created by the acclaimed Alex Investment Group, the venue offers an unparalleled journey through international cuisine, Russian gastronomy, and vibrant nightlife.

Blume, a Mediterranean-inspired haven, offers a vibrant setting with its botanical décor and an extensive menu of international cuisine and artisanal shisha. Rodina presents a sophisticated fusion of Russian and Mediterranean cuisine in an elegant fine-dining setting, complemented by live DJ performances and curated entertainment. Luxuria, a dazzling Russian karaoke lounge, elevates Dubai’s nightlife with its opulent design, live performances, and an energetic atmosphere. District 8 is a cultural hub where gastronomy, luxury, and entertainment converge, promising an extraordinary experience for both residents and visitors.

