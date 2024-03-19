United Arab Emirates, Dubai: Jumeirah Beach Hotel has appointed Rene Egle as the new General Manager. Bringing with him almost four decades of luxury hospitality and hotel operations experience, his appointment commencing 1 April 2024, is set to further strengthen the property’s commitment to excellence, at a time when the Jumeirah brand is evolving as part of its Mission 2030 strategy.

In his new role, Rene will lead the property and apply his background of working at some of the world’s best-known hospitality brands in key global markets, to ensure Jumeirah Beach Hotel continues to provide exceptional experiences for its guests.

His career highlights include more than 20 years at Shangri-La spanning numerous countries including China, Indonesia, UAE, Maldives, Mauritius, the Philippines, and Oman. During his extensive career, Rene also held leadership positions at Kempinski and Swissotel (A Raffles International Hotel) in Europe, China and South-East Asia.

With strong commercial skills that balance the drive for revenue maximisation and expense management, Rene has a strong history of running successful international high-end hotel operations whilst creating unique and innovative guest experiences.

Rene holds a Business Degree from the Business School of Vormbruck Freiburg, Germany. Passionate about digital marketing trends with a proven track record of creating innovative content driven campaigns, Rene is also a Graduate of the Google Squared Digital Marketing & Leadership Program 2018. He is an avid writer and published Author including 'Hotel Untold Stories I' and 'Hotel Untold Stories II Food & Beverage Private and Confidential.'

Thomas Meier, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Jumeirah Group said: “We extend a warm welcome to Rene as General Manager at Jumeirah Beach Hotel, our flagship property in Dubai. His vast global experience working with luxury hospitality brands across the world will be invaluable in supporting Jumeirah towards our Mission 2030 goals of elevating the luxury experience in key markets across the region.”

Rene Egle said: “It is an honour to join the iconic Jumeirah Beach Hotel as General Manager and I look forward to bringing my global expertise to the role. This appointment represents a remarkable opportunity to contribute to the legacy of one of Jumeirah's most prestigious resorts. As the Jumeirah brand continues to evolve, I am committed to delivering exceptional experiences to our guests.”

About Jumeirah Beach Hotel:

Jumeirah Beach Hotel is the founding property of Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts, characterised by its iconic wave-like architecture and renowned façade, standing proudly on the city’s prestigious shoreline. Since opening in 1997, the lifestyle hotel has shaped and defined Dubai’s position as a leading tourist destination.



Offering 599 sea-facing rooms and suites as well as 19 villas, all with uninterrupted views of Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, the 26-storey hotel continues to offer the ultimate in understated luxury. The hotel hosts ten restaurants and bars, extensive conference and banqueting facilities, a much-loved KiDS Club, world-class wellbeing at J Club and Talise Spa, plus limitless direct access to Wild Wadi Waterpark™, complimentary for all guests.

About Jumeirah Group:

Jumeirah Group, a member of Dubai Holding and a global luxury hotel company, operates a world-class portfolio of 26 properties, comprising beachfront resorts, city hotels, and luxury serviced residences across the Middle East, Europe, and Asia.

Jumeirah's hotels and resorts are renowned for their prestigious and captivating properties; from the iconic Burj Al Arab Jumeirah in Dubai and the luxurious Arabian palaces at Madinat Jumeirah, to its contemporary Maldivian island paradise at Olhahali Island, the all-villa luxury resort in Bali, and the art-inspired Capri Palace Jumeirah in Italy. Jumeirah’s commitment to exceptional service and guest experiences is evident in each property, from the modern twist on British classics at The Carlton Tower Jumeirah in London to the futuristic setting of Jumeirah Nanjing in China.

Jumeirah's distinct restaurant offering features 85 restaurants that combine authentic and diverse cuisines with spectacular settings. With award-winning homegrown concepts and partnerships with renowned brands such as ZUMA, its destination dining experiences are well-visited, with 20 restaurants recognised in the Gault&Millau and Michelin Guides.

www.jumeirah.com