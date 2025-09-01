Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Jumeirah, a global leader in luxury hospitality and a member of Dubai Holding, has announced the appointment of Xander Labuschagne as General Manager of Hospitality for Jumeirah Thanda Safari in South Africa.

Xander brings more than two decades of diverse hospitality experience, with a career spanning humanitarian work, luxury safari lodges, residences and international operations across South Africa, Botswana, UAE, and Europe. Most recently, he served as General Manager of Atzaro Cape Town – Boutique Hotel and was involved in Atzaro Okavango Camp in Botswana, overseeing procurement, operations, guest experience, commercial performance and project delivery.

In his new role, Xander will be responsible for the day-to-day hospitality operations of Jumeirah Thanda Safari and will play a key role in building on the property’s unique positioning while supporting the brand’s evolution through the delivery of distinctive and purposeful guest experiences.

In December 2024, Jumeirah announced its entry into Africa with the opening of Jumeirah Thanda Safari and Jumeirah Thanda Island in Tanzania. The launch, in partnership with the Thanda Group, marks a significant milestone in Jumeirah’s growth journey, offering a distinct proposition and meaningful experiences for travellers rooted in culture and connection.

Located in one of Southern Africa’s private Big Five game reserves, Jumeirah Thanda Safari spans 16,500 hectares of wilderness in KwaZulu-Natal province. At its centre is The Royal Thanda Club Estate, a 386-hectare private, access-controlled enclave. The estate is home to The Royal Thanda Club at Jumeirah Thanda Safari and five branded Jumeirah Residences. These are also joined by Villa iZulu which sits within the wider game reserve. Guests can take part in game drives, bush walks, starlit dining experiences, and a junior ranger course for younger visitors. Guests also benefit from wildlife experiences guided by expert trackers and cultural programmes that reflect Zulu heritage, with 90% of its staff hailing from neighbouring communities.

Jumeirah Thanda Safari is involved in conservation and sustainability initiatives such as landscape rehabilitation, alien vegetation removal, cheetah breeding, and rhino protection through projects including Project Rhino KZN and the WWF Black Rhino Range Expansion Project. Through The Thanda Foundation Trust, it supports programmes such as Star for Life, a youth empowerment initiative that has reached over 500,000 young people in South Africa and Mafia Island in Tanzania. The reserve is accessible via King Shaka International Airport in Durban, with transfers by road or a one-hour helicopter flight directly into the reserve.

About Jumeirah

Jumeirah, a global leader in luxury hospitality and a member of Dubai Holding, operates an exceptional portfolio of 31 properties across the Middle East, Europe, Asia and Africa. In 1999, Jumeirah changed the face of luxury hospitality with the opening of the iconic Jumeirah Burj Al Arab and the brand is now renowned worldwide for its distinguished beachfront resorts, esteemed city hotels and luxury residences. From the contemporary Maldivian island paradise at Jumeirah Olhahali Island to the art-inspired Jumeirah Capri Palace in Italy and the modern twist on a British classic at Jumeirah Carlton Tower in London, the brand has become synonymous with warm and generous service and the ability to craft distinctive and purposeful experiences that bring joy to guests from across the world.

