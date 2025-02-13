DUBAI, UAE – Novotel Dubai Al Barsha and Aparthotel Adagio Premium Dubai Al Barsha are delighted to announce the appointment of Julia Schamne as the new Cluster General Manager. With an illustrious 17-year career that spans across several top-tier global hospitality brands, including Kempinski, Sofitel, JA Resorts & Hotels, and Radisson, Schamne is well-prepared to steer these properties towards new heights of success and operational excellence.

Julia Schamne’s professional journey within the Accor group is notable, having previously served in strategic roles such as Director of Rooms at Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche, General Manager at Adagio Premium The Palm, and Cluster General Manager at Adagio Dubai Deira, Ibis Styles Dubai Deira, and Mercure Dubai Deira. Her return to Novotel Dubai Al Barsha is a significant homecoming, underscoring a full-circle moment in her distinguished career.

As a seasoned leader known for her result-oriented management style, Schamne has a proven track record of driving remarkable hotel performance improvements. Her strategic foresight and rigorous operational tactics have been pivotal in enhancing profitability and achieving substantial growth across various properties while adeptly managing stakeholder relations and ensuring their objectives are successfully achieved.

Schamne’s management philosophy is deeply rooted in fostering an innovative, inclusive, and growth-oriented work environment. Her charismatic and approachable leadership style, coupled with an open-door policy, promotes a culture of support and empowerment among her teams. She is a fervent advocate for diversity and actively champions female leadership within the hospitality sector.

Further solidifying her commitment to the industry's future, Schamne is dedicated to sustaining environmental stewardship. Her leadership will continue to advance Novotel's and Adagio's commitment to eco-friendly practices, emphasizing waste reduction and the integration of sustainable materials into their operations.

Armed with formidable multilingual skills, Schamne's unparalleled ability to engage with a diverse spectrum of guests and colleagues significantly enriches the global allure and operational vigor of her properties.

"I am thrilled to return to Novotel Dubai Al Barsha and Adagio Premium Dubai Al Barsha and take on the role of Cluster General Manager," said Schamne. "I look forward to driving excellence, strong financial performance, and delivering extraordinary guest experiences with my team."

Novotel Dubai Al Barsha is located on Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Barsha Dubai, United Arab Emirates. For further information, please call +971 4 304 9000 or visit https://www.novoteldubaialbarsha.com/.

-Ends-

For any media-related enquiries, please contact Sophie Voelzing at sophie.voelzing@therestaurantco.me

About Novotel Dubai Al Barsha

Situated in the heart of Dubai, Novotel Dubai Al Barsha is designed to meet the requirements of travellers and residents alike. The property offers a relaxed yet lively atmosphere, inviting guests to make everyday moments matter. With an intuitive design and a range of rewarding experiences, the property promises a sharp urban-style living coupled with a comfortable atmosphere. Novotel Dubai Al Barsha offers the perfect destination to connect with family, friends and colleagues.

Novotel Dubai Al Barsha won TripAdvisor’s Travellers Choice Award and is rated Fabulous by guests on Hotels.com for its lively ambiance and a team of passionate Heartists. The Novotel Dubai Al Barsha offers to guests’ exclusive savings and rewards as part of its lifestyle loyalty programme – ALL: Accor Live Limitless. Members can earn and redeem points and enjoy savings for every stay while discovering a world of unique benefits such as room upgrades and exclusive discounts in participating restaurants and more.