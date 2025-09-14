Amman, Jordan — Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility, and the engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), today announces the appointment of Adam Voss as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective September 14, 2025.

Voss previously held the role of COO at Joramco, and until recently he was the CEO of Dubai based TIM Aerospace.

“I am honoured to be taking on this new role at a time when Joramco has just added Hangar 7 which brings the MRO capacity up to 22 parallel lines, my focus will be on driving operational excellence”, Voss commented.

He succeeds Fraser Currie who is promoted to Chief Strategy & Commercial Officer at DAE Engineering.

Currie added, “I am delighted to be moving to DAE Engineering and to work closely with CEO Jeff Wilkinson on the continued success of Joramco and DAE Engineering.”

On both appointments, Jeff Wilkinson, CEO, DAE Engineering, commented “with the tremendous growth trajectory that Joramco is currently experiencing – and the forecast continued growth over the coming years – it was critical that we expand our management team to ensure we continue to deliver to our customers, staff, and shareholders accordingly.

I would like to thank Fraser Currie for his unwavering commitment and support towards Joramco and to myself during his tenure as CEO, and wish Adam Voss every success on his new role. With our strengthened leadership team, we are ready to take DAE Engineering and Joramco to new heights under our ‘Committed to Excellence’ theme.”

About Joramco

With more than six decades of experience, Joramco has built a soundtrack record as a leading independent commercial aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility serving a wide range of customers in the Middle East, Europe, South Asia, Africa and the CIS countries, offering services on several aircraft models from the Airbus, Boeing and Embraer fleets.

Strategically located at a free zone area in Queen Alia International Airport in Amman-Jordan, Joramco’s facility includes 6 hangars that can accommodate up to 22 aircraft. Joramco is certified by a number of international regulatory authorities including the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Jordan’s Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC).

For more information about Joramco and Joramco Academy, please visit the links below:

Joramco Website: https://www.joramco.com.jo/

Joramco Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/joramco

Joramco LinkedIn Account: https://www.linkedin.com/company/joramco

Joramco Twitter Account: https://twitter.com/joramco

Joramco Academy Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/joramco.academy

Joramco Academy Instagram Account: https://instagram.com/joramco.academy