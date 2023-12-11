Aman, the pioneering hospitality and lifestyle brand renowned for its collection of ultra-luxury hotels, resorts and branded residences, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jonathan Wilson as Chief Executive Officer of Aman at Sea, which will launch a first of its kind luxury motor yacht, developed through a joint venture between Aman and Cruise Saudi, bringing the spirit of Aman to the world’s oceans in 2027.

An executive leader in the luxury hospitality and cruise industry, Jonathan brings over 20 years of experience to the position. Jonathan will lead the development and implementation of Aman’s first luxury superyacht, working closely with Aman’s Chairman and CEO, Vlad Doronin, to deliver the brand’s vision and strategy. Jonathan will also assemble a dynamic and skilled team both on land and aboard, ensuring the vessel and guest experience reflects the level of detail and care revered across Aman’s hotels.

Jonathan has a deep understanding of global markets having previously served as Vice President, Customer Experience and Innovation at Hilton Worldwide (2019 – 2021), where he oversaw the product development of 17 hotels. For over 15 years (2000 – 2015), Jonathan also held leadership roles with Princess Cruises and Cunard Line, including Vice President positions in Hotel Operations, Product Development and Food and Beverage. During his tenure, he led the development of new products, including cruise ships, and completed ambitious revitalisation projects to establish an exceptional culinary and entertainment offering, drive brand awareness, optimise growth for the company, and authored the brand’s cookery book, Courses: A Culinary Journey. His international perspective, coupled with his strong experience in product development and the cruise industry, will enable Jonathan to oversee Aman’s continued expansion and develop a luxury yacht experience that is peerless in every way.

Jonathan Wilson shares: “Aman has been a pioneer in ultra-luxury hospitality for over 35 years and it is a privilege to be joining the company to lead the development of Aman at Sea – an exciting new endeavor for the visionary brand which will bring the first world-class Aman experience to the world’s oceans, setting a new standard in waterborne voyages.”

Aman has enjoyed an ambitious evolution for over three decades, creating tranquil sanctuaries based on privacy, peace and unparalleled service. Developed through a joint venture between Aman and Cruise Saudi, the 183 metre (600ft) vessel designed in partnership with SINOT Yacht Architecture & Design, one of the world’s finest yacht design firms, will feature just 50 spacious luxury suites, with Aman’s eastern heritage and design philosophy integrated seamlessly with the architectural vision, offering a whole new category in on the water exploration.

In January 2023, Aman Group announced the signing of ship building contract with T.Mariotti S.p.A for Aman at Sea, a constructor of ultra-luxury yachts and offshore vessels in Italy since 1928.

Aman at Sea is expected to launch in 2027 – its official name will be announced in due course.

ABOUT AMAN

Aman was founded in 1988 with the vision of building a collection of intimate retreats with the unassuming, warm hospitality of a gracious private home. The first, Amanpuri (place of peace) in Phuket, Thailand, introduced the concept and, since then, Aman has grown to encompass 35 exquisitely serene hotels, resorts and branded residences, in 20 destinations across the world, including the recently opened Aman New York (2022). A further nine projects are under construction. In such spectacular settings, Aman has honed its offering with its transformative influence on mind, body and spirit through harmoniously designed environments transporting guests out of their everyday lives. Twelve properties also offer private branded Residences: sanctuaries that go beyond commonplace notions of luxury allowing a select few to make the Aman way of life a permanent reality.

In recent years, Aman has grown to offer its coveted lifestyle beyond the parameters of its havens. In 2018, the introduction of Aman Skincare continued the brand’s holistic influence, offering beautiful, scented formulas using powerful all-natural ingredients and inspired by Aman Spas. The introduction of Sva - a range of supplements designed to help maintain optimum health - and Aman Fine Fragrance in 2020 continued this journey, bringing Aman into the comfort of home. This sentiment was echoed in 2021, with the arrival of a new retail collection, The Essentials by Aman, comprising timeless ready-to-wear pieces that answer the needs of every Aman guest.

With innovation a cornerstone of the brand’s philosophy, in 2020, Aman welcomed a new hotel brand, Janu - meaning ‘soul’ in Sanskrit. Janu offers a unique take on hospitality where genuine human interaction, playful expression and social wellness are at the core of the experience. Janu aims to bring balance to the head and heart and rekindle the soul. Forthcoming Janu hotels that have been announced are Tokyo (2024), Diriyah and AlUla in Saudi Arabia.

ABOUT CRUISE SAUDI

Cruise Saudi is based in Jeddah, formed to develop the infrastructure and services required to scale a full-suite cruise market along the Saudi coastline. The company, a 100% Public Investment Fund-owned business, is responsible for the port development at key Saudi destinations as well as scaling cruise services, from marketing to Shorex coordination and vessel operations. Cruise Saudi works hand in hand with ministries and regulatory authorities to build the offshore and onshore cruise ecosystem with the aim of positioning Saudi Arabia as a premier global cruise destination. Saudi Arabia’s coastline is the nexus between classic Mediterranean destinations and a multitude of Indian Ocean hotspots, offering a pristine maritime route for cruisegoers from around the world. Located a mere three-hour flight from 250 million people in Europe, Asia, and Africa, Cruise Saudi’s ports and routes along the Red Sea and the Arabian Gulf will provide an ideal base for cruise passengers to discover the authentic treasures of Arabia and beyond. Cruise Saudi seeks to create 50,000 jobs in the cruise industry in Saudi Arabia by 2035.