Dubai: Anantara has appointed Jérémie Lannoy as Cluster Director of Marketing and Communications for two of its luxury island resorts in Dubai. The expert marketeer with over two decades of experience in luxury hospitality joins the teams at Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort and Anantara World Islands Resort.

Jérémie’s combined prowess in traditional and digital marketing methods has shown outstanding results for Starwood/Marriott over the past decade. A native of Belgium, he began his career in his home country, working with well-known international brands on digital innovations. After considerable success in agency marketing, he followed his heart to hospitality, joining Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide in 2013 in their Dubai office.

In 2016, Lannoy moved to Muscat, where he oversaw the triumphant relaunch of Sheraton Oman and premiered a popular South American brunch concept. Senior marketing roles followed in Jordan and the U.K. before Bali called, and he joined W Bali Seminyak as Director of Marketing and Communications in 2018. During his tenure, he helped grow digital revenue by 8% year on year, won Best Marketing Team of the Year out of 700 Marriott hotels in APEC, launched a fortuitous partnership between the hotel and MixMag and organised a luxury musical festival on the hotel grounds, generating the highest ever revenue for an event on the hotel grounds.

Jérémie’s most recent role was at W Algarve, where he was in charge of all the marketing and communication activities at the Portuguese resort during pre-opening and its opening in spring 2021.

As Cluster Director of Marketing and Communications Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort and Anantara World Islands Resort, Jérémie will be responsible for driving the strategy of both properties, with the support of the team.

“It’s an honour to welcome Jérémie to our team at Anantara, and I am confident that his wealth of knowledge gained from over twenty years in marketing will inspire our outstanding team and help them achieve even more. I look forward to working together and seeing these two properties flourish.” James Hewitson, Cluster General Manager, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort and Anantara World Islands Resort.

“I’m delighted to work with Anantara and to lead the strategy for these unique resorts. Together with the brilliant team, we can build on the strength of the brand and develop remarkable initiatives to enrich the guest’s journey. It’s fantastic to be back in Dubai and I’m excited about what’s to come,” Jérémie Lannoy, Cluster Director of Marketing and Communications, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort and Anantara World Islands Resort.

